Jif peanut butter is being recalled. A salmonella outbreak linked to Jif peanut butter caused several to fall ill and two hospitalizations. Hoverboard recall due to fall hazard Jif recall If Jif is...

The J. M. Smucker Co. is recalling more than four dozen different Jif Peanut Butter products distributed and sold across the country due to potential salmonella contamination, per an announcement from the Food and Drug Administration. The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets, including all Walmart stores and Sam's Club locations. Recalled items, which include several types of creamy, crunchy, reduced-fat, and natural peanut butter, have lot codes 1274425 – 2140425. Consumers can find the lot codes are alongside the best-if-used-by date.
On May 20, Jif announced a significant peanut butter recall due to salmonella contamination that sickened at least 14 people and hospitalized two. That initial recall included 49 different products. Though the amount of peanut butter recalled isn't clear, as Jif did not respond to a request for comment from Thrillist. On May 23 and 24, the Food and Drug Administration issued five new recalls, all of which are linked to Jif.
A poultry company in England has halted production at one of its sites after finding Salmonella in chicken. Dozens of products have been recalled. Cranswick said the facility in Hull will remain closed until an investigation into the possible cause of contamination has been completed. A routine internal inspection identified...
Food products that test positive for bacteria and viruses are usually recalled to reduce the risk of infection. And most food-related recalls follow positive testing for a type of bacteria, whether it’s E. coli, Salmonella, or Listeria. But viruses can also be found in food. And now, a virus is responsible for a brand new fruit recall. It’s the norovirus, which was found on samples coming from a lot of Below Zero raspberries, thus triggering a recall.
We here at PopCulture.com have a fairly constant finger on the pulse when it comes to food recalls. Whether on their own volition or by government order, companies regularly pull items for serious risks such as failure to disclose allergens, foreign matter contamination or salmonella risks. However, this just-issued hot dog recall has reasoning one we rarely see.
As if enough recalls haven't disrupted our week, the FDA now warns against some of our favorite after-dinner sweets. Strauss Israel has issued a recall on 100 of its Elite brand products due to salmonella contamination. The recall includes Elite Chocolate, Cakes, Wafers, Energy Grain Snacks, Energy Chocolate Rice Cakes,...
Federal officials are recommending that the public not consume any of dozens of Jif brand peanut butter products because of a new outbreak of infections from Salmonella Senftenberg. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reporting 14 patients across 12 states with two people having been hospitalized. No deaths...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a food safety alert regarding a multistate Salmonella outbreak. Investigations so far suggest a link to recently recalled Jif brand peanut butter. Fourteen people from 12 states have been infected with the Salmonella outbreak strain, the CDC noted in a...
A wide-spread, nationwide voluntary recall has been issued for pre-packaged ground beef processed through Lakeside Refrigerated Services. Stores in Minnesota and Wisconsin are included in the recall details. The concern is the potential for E. coli contamination. According to details shared by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and...
Fresh Del Monte is recalling fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products containing ready-to-eat Jif peanut butter dip because of potential Salmonella contamination. This recall comes after J. M. Smucker Co.’s recall of dozens of Jif peanut butter products because of a new outbreak of infections from Salmonella Senftenberg. The full recall can be viewed here.
No doubt many of us will have noticed more pesky flies buzzing around our home as the weather gets warmer. With windows open more often and flies attracted to any sort of ripe fruit, rubbish, veg or moisture we have around, it's easy to see why they seem to multiply in numbers at this time of year.
Listeria monocytogenes has been detected in a number of frozen vegetables tested in Ireland. The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said findings show a potential risk of illness for consumers who have non-ready-to-eat (RTE) frozen vegetables, fruits or herbs without cooking. After a 2015 to 2018 listeriosis outbreak in...
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, hard-boiled eggs, whether peeled or in the shell, must be eaten within a week after cooking. It is recommended to consume cooked eggs (hard-boiled or fried) immediately after cooking. If, however, due to lack of time or other reasons, you wish to boil and keep eggs in advance, do not make more than your week’s requirement of hard-boiled eggs.
