Application of nanoindentation technology in testing the mechanical properties of skull materials

By Jia-Wen Wang
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree-point bending test, compression test and tensile test can detect the mechanical properties of the whole layer of skull, but cannot detect the mechanical properties of the inner plate, the diploe and the outer plate of the skull. In this study, nanoindentation technology was applied to detect mechanical properties of micro-materials...

Human enterococcal isolates as reservoirs for macrolide-lincosamide-streptogramin and other resistance genes

According to recent studies, the importance of MLS (macrolide-lincosamide-streptogramin) resistance phenotypes and genes in enterococci are reflected in the fact that they represent reservoirs of MLS resistance genes. The aim of this study was to investigate distribution of MLS resistance genes and phenotypes in community- and hospital-acquired enterococcal isolates and to determine their prevalence. The MLS resistance phenotypes (cMLSb, iMLSb, M/MSb, and L/LSa) were determined in 245 enterococcal isolates were characterized using the double-disc diffusion method. Specific primers were chosen from database sequences for detection of the MLS resistance genes (ermA, ermB, ermC, msrA/B, lnuA, lnuB, and lsaA) in 60 isolates of enterococci by end-point PCR. There was no linezolid-resistant enterococcal isolate. Only one vancomycin-resistant (0.6%) isolate was found and it occurred in a community-acquired enterococcal isolate. The most frequent MLS resistance phenotype among enterococcal isolates was cMLSb (79.7% community- and 67.9% hospital-acquired). The most common identified MLS resistance genes among enterococcal isolates were lsaA (52.9% community- and 33.3% hospital-acquired) and ermB (17.6% community- and 33.3% hospital-acquired). The most prevalent MLS gene combination was lnuA"‰+"‰lsaA (five enterococcal isolates). The ermB gene encoded cMLSb phenotype, and it was identified in only one isolate that displayed iMLSb resistance phenotype. Based on the results obtained, we can conclude that the most frequent MLS resistance phenotype among enterococcal isolates was cMLSb. Surprisingly, a vancomycin-resistant enterococcal isolate was identified in a community-acquired enterococcal isolate. This study shows that enterococci may represent a major reservoir of ermB, lsaA, and lnuA genes.
MLS
Response to: Is undergraduate ophthalmology teaching in the United Kingdom still fit for purpose?

I read the Editorial 'Is undergraduate ophthalmology teaching in the United Kingdom still fit for purpose?' with interest [1]. In my experience, undergraduate medical teaching does not allow enough time for clinical skills training for most students to develop an interest in ophthalmology. Having initially trained in optometry and now being a foundation trainee, there was a stark contrast in my educational experience from one course to the other. My total exposure to ophthalmology at medical school amounted to 2 weeks and like many others, was reduced by the COVID-19 pandemic [2]. Although technology can make up for some of this shortfall, as a learning tool, it still renders learning somewhat passive, and is not representative of clinical practice in the UK.
U.K.
Prematurity and perinatal inflammation is associated with a complex electroencephalographic phenotype

A meta-analysis was performed by the authors in this issue regarding perinatal inflammation in preterm infants who were assessed by electroencephalography (EEG).1 Their selected methodology resulted in only 2 studies from 41 eligible articles that met their chosen criteria. These authors' critique based on these two studies concluded that a meta-analysis could not be performed given the small number of subjects with heterogeneity in study design. Both studies statistically compared selected prenatal and neonatal variables with amplitude-integrated EEG (aEEG) findings. Only one study assessed correlations with specific reference to placental findings concerning clinical and histologically confirmed chorioamnionitis and lesions of malperfusion. Preclinical and clinical research articles were discussed that support an association of perinatal inflammation with altered EEG maturation. These authors advocated for the use of conventional EEG to assess preterm children associated with inflammatory etiologies, stressing peripartum timing of diseases that promote brain injury.
SCIENCE
Selective JAG1"“NOTCH3 targeting shows potential for treating PAH

Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a chronic and severe cardiopulmonary disorder characterized by increased pulmonary vascular resistance, often resulting in the development of right ventricular failure. Proliferation of vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs) of small pulmonary arteries is a major contributor to pulmonary artery remodelling in PAH. New research shows that different Notch ligands have opposing roles in regulating the proliferation and differentiation of VSMCs in the pulmonary vasculature in PAH. Notably, blocking Jagged 1 (JAG1)-mediated NOTCH3 signalling with a selective monoclonal antibody reversed pulmonary hypertensive vasculopathy without toxic effects in mouse and rat models, suggesting that selectively targeting JAG1"“NOTCH3 signalling might be an effective and safe strategy for the treatment of PAH.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Identification of metabolite extraction method for targeted exploration of antimicrobial resistance associated metabolites of Klebsiella pneumoniae

Antimicrobial resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae (K. pneumoniae), as being a pathogen of critical clinical concern, urgently demands effective therapeutic options. However, the discovery of novel antibiotics over the last three decades has declined drastically and necessitates exploring novel strategies. Metabolomic modulation has been the promising approach for the development of effective therapeutics to deal with AMR; however, only limited efforts have been made to-date, possibly due toÂ the unavailability of suitable metabolites extraction protocols. Therefore, in order to establish a detailed metabolome of K. pneumoniae and identify a method for targeted exploration of metabolites that are involved in the regulation of AMR associated processes, metabolites were extracted using multiple methods of metabolites extraction (freeze"“thaw cycle (FTC) and sonication cycle (SC) method alone or in combination (FTC followed by SC; FTC"‰+"‰SC)) from K. pneumoniae cells and then identified using an orbitrap mass analyzer (ESI-LC"“MS/MS). A total of 151 metabolites were identified by using FTC, 132 metabolites by using FTC+SC, 103 metabolites by using SC and 69 metabolites common among all the methods used which altogether enabled the identification of 199 unique metabolites. Of these 199, 70 metabolites were known to have an association with AMR phenotype and among these, the FTC"‰+"‰SC method yielded better (identified 55 metabolites), quantitatively and qualitatively compared to FTC and SC alone (identified 51 and 41 metabolites respectively). Each method of metabolite extraction showed a definite degree of biasness and specificity towards chemical classes of metabolites and jointly contributed to the development of a detailed metabolome of the pathogen. FTC method was observed to give higher metabolomic coverage as compared to SC alone and FTC"‰+"‰SC. However, FTC"‰+"‰SC resulted in the identification of a higher number of AMR associated metabolites of K. pneumoniae compared to FTC and SC alone.
SCIENCE
Metasurface-enabled on-chip multiplexed diffractive neural networks in the visible

Replacing electrons with photons is a compelling route toward high-speed, massively parallel, and low-power artificial intelligence computing. Recently, diffractive networks composed of phase surfaces were trained to perform machine learning tasks through linear optical transformations. However, the existing architectures often comprise bulky components and, most critically, they cannot mimic the human brain for multitasking. Here, we demonstrate a multi-skilled diffractive neural network based on a metasurface device, which can perform on-chip multi-channel sensing and multitasking in the visible. The polarization multiplexing scheme of the subwavelength nanostructures is applied to construct a multi-channel classifier framework for simultaneous recognition of digital and fashionable items. The areal density of the artificial neurons can reach up to 6.25"‰Ã—"‰106"‰mmâˆ’2 multiplied by the number of channels. The metasurface is integrated with the mature complementary metal-oxide semiconductor imaging sensor, providing a chip-scale architecture to process information directly at physical layers for energy-efficient and ultra-fast image processing in machine vision, autonomous driving, and precision medicine.
COMPUTERS
The burden of unrecognized Ebola virus infection

People with less-severe Ebola virus disease may go undiagnosed, but they can still suffer long-term sequelae; this highlights the public health value of testing close contacts to identify and adequately treat all infections. Karen O’Leary is an Associate Research Analysis Editor with Nature Medicine. Ebola virus infection can cause...
SCIENCE
Maternal autoantibody profiles as biomarkers for ASD and ASD with co-occurring intellectual disability

Maternal autoantibody-related ASD (MAR ASD) is a subtype of autism in which pathogenic maternal autoantibodies (IgG) cross the placenta, access the developing brain, and cause neurodevelopmental alterations and behaviors associated with autism in the exposed offspring. We previously reported maternal IgG response to eight proteins (CRMP1, CRMP2, GDA LDHA, LDHB, NSE, STIP1, and YBOX) and that reactivity to nine specific combinations of these proteins (MAR ASD patterns) was predictive of ASD risk. The aim of the current study was to validate the previously identified MAR ASD patterns (CRMP1"‰+"‰GDA, CRMP1"‰+"‰CRMP2, NSE"‰+"‰STIP1, CRMP2"‰+"‰STIP1, LDHA"‰+"‰YBOX, LDHB"‰+"‰YBOX, GDA"‰+"‰YBOX, STIP1"‰+"‰YBOX, and CRMP1"‰+"‰STIP1) and their accuracy in predicting ASD risk in a prospective cohort employing maternal samples collected prior to parturition. We used prenatal plasma from mothers of autistic children with or without co-occurring intellectual disability (ASD"‰="‰540), intellectual disability without autism (ID"‰="‰184) and general population controls (GP"‰="‰420) collected by the Early Markers for Autism (EMA) study. We found reactivity to one or more of the nine previously identified MAR ASD patterns in 10% of the ASD group compared with 4% of the ID group and 1% of the GP controls (ASD vs GP: Odds Ratio (OR)"‰="‰7.81, 95% Confidence Interval (CI) 3.32 to 22.43; ASD vs ID: OR"‰="‰2.77, 95% CI (1.19"“7.47)) demonstrating that the MAR ASD patterns are strongly associated with the ASD group and could be used to assess ASD risk prior to symptom onset. The pattern most strongly associated with ASD was CRMP1"‰+"‰CRMP2 and increased the odds for an ASD diagnosis 16-fold (3.32 to >999.99). In addition, we found that several of these specific MAR ASD patterns were strongly associated with ASD with intellectual disability (ASD"‰+"‰ID) and others associated with ASD without ID (ASD-no ID). Prenatal screening for these MAR patterns may lead to earlier identification of ASD and facilitate access to the appropriate early intervention services based on each child's needs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Causal factors for late presentation of retinal detachment

Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) is the most common ophthalmic emergency and is a major causes of visual loss in the United Kingdom (UK) [1]. With prompt surgery RRD can be successfully repaired with good visual outcomes in ~80"“90% of all cases [2]. This is in contrast to late presentation retinal detachment, which has commonly been described in low-income countries and attributed to a lack of access to healthcare, rurality and cost [3]. Recently, we have identified that late presentation retinal detachment (LPRD) continues to occur in the UK [4].
PUBLIC HEALTH
Algorithms to review classical principles of quantum mechanics

The tests can also evaluate the performance of computing systems. You have full access to this article via your institution. Physicists have shown that it is possible to prove principles of quantum mechanics such as the superposition principle and Born rule by running experiments on a quantum computer1. The superposition...
COMPUTERS
Swarm immunology: harnessing blockchain technology and artificial intelligence in human immunology

Human immunology may soon benefit from the use of artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Here, we discuss how Swarm Learning could foster collaborative worldwide immunology studies that fully respect local data privacy regulations by sharing insights, not data. For decades, immunological research has benefited from highly standardized animal models. Yet,...
SCIENCE
Bringing some bulk into ferroelectric devices

Sub-100-mV switching at the nanosecond timescale is achieved in ferroelectric devices by approaching bulk-like perfection in prototypical BaTiO3 thin films. In ferroelectrics, spontaneous electrical polarization is switchable by application of an external electric field, making these materials attractive for energy-efficient logic and memory device applications. Low-power voltage control of a memory element is a great asset in contrast to the highly energy-dissipative spin-polarized currents required to manipulate magnetic elements in magnetoresistive random access memories1.
ENGINEERING
Energy and thermal modelling of an office building to develop an artificial neural networks model

Nowadays everyone should be aware of the importance of reducing CO2 emissions which produce the greenhouse effect. In the field of construction, several options are proposed to reach nearly-Zero Energy Building (nZEB) standards. Obviously, before undertaking a modification in any part of a building focused on improving the energy performance, it is generally better to carry out simulations to evaluate its effectiveness. Using Artificial Neural Networks (ANNs) allows a digital twin of the building to be obtained for specific characteristics without using very expensive software. This can simulate the effect of a single or combined intervention on a particular floor or an event on the remaining floors. In this paper, an example has been developed based on ANN. The results show a reasonable correlation between the real data of the Operative Temperature with the Energy Consumption and their estimates obtained through an ANN model, trained using an hourly basis, on each of the floors of an office building. This model confirms it is possible to obtain simulations in existing public buildings with an acceptable degree of precision and without laborious modelling, which would make it easier to achieve the nZEB target, especially in existing public office buildings.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Identification and epidemiological characterization of Type-2 diabetes sub-population using an unsupervised machine learning approach

Studies on Type-2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM) have revealed heterogeneous sub-populations in terms of underlying pathologies. However, the identification of sub-populations in epidemiological datasets remains unexplored. We here focus on the detection of T2DM clusters in epidemiological data, specifically analysing the National Family Health Survey-4 (NFHS-4) dataset from India containing a wide spectrum of features, including medical history, dietary and addiction habits, socio-economic and lifestyle patterns of 10,125 T2DM patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Publisher Correction: Author Correction: High-contrast, synchronous volumetric imaging with selective volume illumination microscopy

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03327-7, published online 11 April 2022. This Correction added Andrey Andreev and Kevin Keomanee-Dizon as equally contributing authors together with Thai V. Truong, Daniel B. Holland, Sara Madaan, which was incorrect. This has now been reverted back to the original list of contributing authors. Author information.
SCIENCE

