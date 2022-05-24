Paleoclimate-induced stress on polar forested ecosystems prior to the Permian"“Triassic mass extinction
The end-Permian extinction (EPE) has been considered to be contemporaneous on land and in the oceans. However, re-examined floristic records and new radiometric ages from Gondwana indicate a nuanced terrestrial ecosystem response to EPE global change. Paleosol geochemistry and climate simulations indicate paleoclimate change likely caused the demise of the widespread...www.nature.com
