Paleoclimate-induced stress on polar forested ecosystems prior to the Permian"“Triassic mass extinction

A melting glacier in Patagonia made way for Chilean researchers to unearth the country’s first complete ichthyosaur, and nearly two dozen other fossils. A team of researchers at the University of Magallanes (UMAG) led an expedition to the Tyndall Glacier in Chilean Patagonia in March and April to find the remains of a four meter long ancient marine reptile. Female and pregnant with a few embryos still nestled among her remains, the fossil was dug back up after first being discovered in 2009 by the lead of the same team, Dr. Judith Pardo-Pérez, associate professor at UMAG.

SCIENCE ・ 16 DAYS AGO