Paleoclimate-induced stress on polar forested ecosystems prior to the Permian"“Triassic mass extinction

By Erik L. Gulbranson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe end-Permian extinction (EPE) has been considered to be contemporaneous on land and in the oceans. However, re-examined floristic records and new radiometric ages from Gondwana indicate a nuanced terrestrial ecosystem response to EPE global change. Paleosol geochemistry and climate simulations indicate paleoclimate change likely caused the demise of the widespread...

CNET

The Alien Invasion of Antarctica Is Only Just Beginning

At the bottom of the stairwell leading to deck five, an alien lies upturned on green nonslip flooring. If you get close enough, you can see one of its six legs twitching and one of its translucent wings crushed to pieces. Unlike the throng of Antarctic expeditioners aboard the RSV Nuyina, Australia's newest icebreaking ship, it hasn't cleared customs.
SCIENCE
marthastewart.com

Scientists Found an Extraterrestrial Stone in Egypt That Might Prove That a Rare Supernova Took Place

Supernovas are stellar explosions out in the universe. Even though scientists have spent years learning more about them, they might have just found tangible proof that a rare one took place, per a new study published in Icarus. These findings document an extraterrestrial Hypatia stone, which was found in Egypt back in 1996. The University of Johannesburg scientists believe that this rock was from a type la supernova, a rare explosion that occurs when a dense white dwarf star absorbs another due to its chemical makeup and patterning.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Extinction#Polar#Antarctica#Extinct#Epe#End Permian
Vice

Melting Glacier Reveals Nearly Two Dozen Huge Ancient Sea Creature Fossils

A melting glacier in Patagonia made way for Chilean researchers to unearth the country’s first complete ichthyosaur, and nearly two dozen other fossils. A team of researchers at the University of Magallanes (UMAG) led an expedition to the Tyndall Glacier in Chilean Patagonia in March and April to find the remains of a four meter long ancient marine reptile. Female and pregnant with a few embryos still nestled among her remains, the fossil was dug back up after first being discovered in 2009 by the lead of the same team, Dr. Judith Pardo-Pérez, associate professor at UMAG.
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

A Massive Medieval Cargo Ship Was Just Found Underneath The Capital Of Estonia

Archeologists estimate that the 700-year-old ship was likely a cargo vessel and part of the Hanseatic League trading network. When construction began at Tallinn’s Old Harbor in Estonia, archaeologist Mihkel Tammet was sent to observe the work. Under his supervision, construction workers unexpectedly discovered a 700-year-old cargo ship that may have belonged to a medieval trading network called the Hanseatic League.
WORLD
The US Sun

Transfer of life between planets now possible after confirmed impact of first interstellar object on Earth, expert says

THE US government's seal of approval of a Harvard professor's finding opens the door for the possibility that life from another galaxy reached earth in 2014. An object crashed with the energy force equivalent to a percentage of the Hiroshima bomb into the Bismarck Sea off the coast of Papa New Guinea, well-respected Harvard professor Dr Avi Loeb said.
ASTRONOMY
Andrei Tapalaga

NASA's Helicopter Discovers Strange Wreckage on Mars

The wreckage is actually part of the Perseverance's landing gear that landed on Mars in 2021Twitter/NASA JPL. Mars is one of the most analyzed planets by humanity as it shows a lot of promising potential for a second home. The way NASA collects data about Mars and its environment is through high-resolution photographs taken by NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter that landed on Mars in April 2021. The helicopter had taken photos of what could only be described as a UFO crash on its 26th flight.
a-z-animals.com

What Animals Eat Great White Sharks?

Most would agree that sharks are at the top of the food chain, especially the greatly feared great white shark. But sharks have not taken over the oceans, so there must be some checks and balances in nature that keep their species in check. So what animals eat great white sharks? What animals are not afraid to take on one of the fiercest sharks in the world? Let’s find out!
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Fear spreads through Chinese city as sky turns blood red

Video from the Chinese port-city of Zhoushan neighbouring Shanghai shows the sky turned blood-red under thick layers of fog. Panic could be heard in the voices of the residents as they recorded the discoloured horizon, stirring apocalyptic fears. The crimson sky was most prominent by the port, prompting worries that...
CHINA
The Independent

Great white shark stalking US coast ‘is one of biggest in the world’

One of the world’s biggest great white sharks, measuring over 12 foot, has been spotted prowling close to the United States coast.The gigantic creature, known as Ironbound, measures up at 12 foot 4 inches and is reported to weigh roughly 452kg (71 stone).The shark, named after West Ironbound Island near Lunenburg, was tagged in October 2019 in waters around Nova Scotia, Canada, and has travelled an estimated 13,000 miles since then.Ironbound’s tracker was fitted by the marine research group OCEARCH. It pings whenever the dorsal fin breaks water surface.In recent weeks, the great white shark has been located to the...
ANIMALS
scitechdaily.com

Doomed To Collide: Astronomers Announce Discovery of Supermassive Binary Black Holes

A team of researchers from Purdue University and other institutions has discovered a supermassive black hole binary system, one of only two known such systems. The two black holes, which orbit each other, likely weigh the equivalent of 100 million suns each. One of the black holes powers a massive jet that moves outward at nearly the speed of light. The system is so far away that the visible light seen from Earth today was emitted 8.8 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY

