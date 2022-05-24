ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Effect of high-level fine particulate matter and its interaction with meteorological factors on AECOPD in Shijiazhuang, China

By Beibei Song
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpidemiological evidence of the effect of high-level air pollution and its interaction with meteorological factors on the risk of acute exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (AECOPD) is limited. Daily data on AECOPD cases, air pollutants and meteorological factors were collected from 2015 to 2018 in Shijiazhuang. A distributed lag non-linear...

www.nature.com

#Observational Study#Particulate Matter#Lancet#Copd#Aecopd
