Amazon Indigenous peoples: lawsuit threatens lands

By Hernani Fernandes Magalhaes de Oliveira, Fabio Marcio Alkmin, Ludmila Rattis, Divino Valerio Silverio
 3 days ago

Hernani Fernandes Magalhaes de Oliveira, Fabio Marcio Alkmin, Ludmila Rattis, Divino Valerio Silverio

‘Mind blowing’ ancient settlements uncovered in the Amazon

The urban centres are the first to be discovered in the region, challenging archaeological dogma. You have full access to this article via your institution. Mysterious mounds in the southwest corner of the Amazon Basin were once the site of ancient urban settlements, scientists have discovered. Using a remote-sensing technology to map the terrain from the air, a research team has revealed that, starting about 1,500 years ago, ancient Amazonians built and lived in densely populated centres, featuring 22-metre-tall earthen pyramids and encircled by kilometres of elevated roadways.
#Indigenous Peoples#Vat#Amazon Indigenous#University Of Brasilia#Brazilian#The Supreme Federal Court
