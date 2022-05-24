ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beta2-adrenoreceptor agonist clenbuterol produces transient decreases in alpha-synuclein mRNA but no long-term reduction in protein

By Joseph R. Patterson
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleÎ²2-adrenoreceptor (Î²2AR) agonists have been associated with a decreased risk of developing Parkinson's disease (PD) and are hypothesized to decrease expression of both alpha-synuclein mRNA (Snca) and protein (Î±-syn). Effects of Î²2AR agonist clenbuterol on the levels of Snca mRNA and Î±-syn protein were evaluated in vivo (rats and mice) and...

www.nature.com

