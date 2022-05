OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo announced that its female Sumatran tiger, Lola, is pregnant and due to give birth this summer. “This pregnancy is great news for Sumatran tigers and we are anxiously awaiting Lola’s due date,” said Tyler Boyd, OKC Zoo’s curator of carnivores. “Through our involvement with the AZA’s SSP for Sumatran tigers, the OKC Zoo is helping strengthen their population while further raising awareness for the conservation of this incredible species and its habitat.”

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO