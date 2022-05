If you have some old photos of the Danbury State Fair, Connecticut's only zoo has put out a request for a photo of their giant cow. Beardsley Zoo, which is celebrating 100 years in business this year, has been home to a big cow for a long time. It stood outside of their New England Farmyard for the past 40 years, and prior to that, the big cow was part of the collection of statues that were part of the Danbury Fair collection. As with everything, 40 years of Connecticut weather outside in a zoo took its toll on the statue, and the Beardsley Zoo recently sent the big cow statue out to be completely refurbished, which you can see in the above and below photos.

DANBURY, CT ・ 20 HOURS AGO