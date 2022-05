BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Virginia women’s track and field team finished off the final day at the NCAA East Preliminaries with a bang as Ashley Anumba, Helena Lindsay and Jada Seaman all secured qualification to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon on June 8-11. After her first two throws in the discus, Anumba sat on the wrong side of the cutoff line to qualify for the national championships. On her third and final attempt the third-seeded graduate transfer let go of a throw that sailed to a mark of 54.45 meters (178’7”) to secure her opportunity to compete for an NCAA Championship for the third time in her career.

