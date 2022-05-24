ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanilloid-dependent TRPV1 opening trajectory from cryoEM ensemble analysis

By Do Hoon Kwon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingle particle cryo-EM often yields multiple protein conformations within a single dataset, but experimentally deducing the temporal relationship of these conformers within a conformational trajectory is not trivial. Here, we use thermal titration methods and cryo-EM in an attempt to obtain temporal resolution of the conformational trajectory of the vanilloid receptor...

Stereophotogrammetry can feasibly assess 'physiological' longitudinal three-dimensional head development of very preterm infants from birth to term

Head development is a surrogate for brain development in infants and is related to neurocognitive outcome. There is only limited knowledge on early extra-uterine head shape and size assessment in very preterm infants. Here, 26 very preterm infants with a mean gestational age of 29.1"‰Â±"‰2.2Â weeks and a mean birth weight of 1273.8"‰Â±"‰427.7Â g underwent serial stereophotogrammetric 3D head imaging in weekly intervals from birth to term-equivalent age. The main outcome was the longitudinal assessment of the 'physiological' preterm head development with cephalometric size (head circumference, cranial volume) and shape parameters (cranial index, cranial vault asymmetry index) according to chronological and postmenstrual age (PMA). Potential clinical risk factors for the development of an abnormal low cranial index (dolichocephaly) were analysed. In serial measurements of 26 infants, the estimated head volume (95% confidence interval) increased from 244 (226"“263) cm3 at 28Â weeks PMA to 705 (688"“721) cm3 at 40Â weeks PMA. Moderate or severe dolichocephaly occurred in 21/26 infants (80.8%). Cranial index decreased over time (72.4%; 70.7"“74 95% confidence interval). Brachycephaly and plagiocephaly were uncommon. No risk factors for severe dolichocephaly were identified. Our study shows that early detection of head shape and size anomalies utilizing 3D stereophotogrammetry is feasible and safe even in very preterm infants"‰<"‰1500Â g and/or"‰<"‰32Â weeks. 3D stereophotogrammetry could be used for timely identification of infants at risk for head shape anomalies. No specific risk factors for head shape anomalies were identified, especially not mode and duration of respiratory support.
SCIENCE
Origins of the 'KNDy hypothesis' of GnRH pulse generation

A major advance in neuroendocrinology in the past 20 years was the discovery that kisspeptin neurons of the arcuate nucleus (ARC), termed KNDy neurons because of their co-expression of kisspeptin, neurokinin B (NKB) and dynorphin, are key oscillators driving pulsatile release of gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) and luteinizing hormone (LH). The ARC had been implicated in pulsatile LH secretion since the 1970s, but the specific neurons involved remained a mystery. Co-expression of the three KNDy peptides, first demonstrated in 2007, provided a key clue, but the role of KNDy neurons in pulse generation has its roots in earlier work and, in fact, starts at the end of the acronym 'KNDy' with 'Dy', which signifies dynorphin, an endogenous opioid peptide (EOP).
SCIENCE
Effect of temperature patterns on iron nugget formation in fluxless processing of titanomagnetite

The technology used to process titanomagnetite is currently limited to the rotary kiln-electric furnace. Other techniques are being developed, including the separation of iron in the form of iron nugget from the reduction of titanomagnetite with coal without any flux addition. The effect of different temperature patterns on the formation of iron nuggets from titanomagnetite was studied. The initial temperature was varied from 700 to 1380Â Â°C, while the final temperature was kept constant at 1380Â Â°C. The experiment results showed that the initial temperature affected the formation of iron nuggets. Initial temperatures of 700"“1100Â Â°C produced many iron nuggets up to 3Â mm in size and an initial temperature of 1200Â Â°C produced one nugget with a size of about 4Â mm. Initial temperatures of 1300 and 1380Â Â°C did not produce any iron nuggets due to the formation of metallic iron crust on the surface of the reduced briquettes. The optimum initial temperature was 1000Â Â°C to achieve high iron recovery in the nuggets.
INDUSTRY
How the revamped Large Hadron Collider will hunt for new physics

You have full access to this article via your institution. The hunt for new physics is back on. The world’s most powerful machine for smashing high-energy particles together, the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), has fired up after a shutdown of more than three years. Beams of protons are once again whizzing around its 27-kilometre loop at CERN, Europe’s particle-physics laboratory near Geneva. By July, physicists will be able to switch on their experiments and watch bunches of particles collide.
SCIENCE
#Trpv1#Creative Commons License#Cryoem
KSHV-encoded ORF45 activates human NLRP1 inflammasome

At steady state, the NOD-like receptor (NLR)-containing pyrin domain (PYD) (NLRP)1 inflammasome is maintained in an auto-inhibitory complex by dipeptidyl peptidases 8 and 9 (DPP8 and DPP9) and is activated by pathogen-encoded proteases after infection. Here, we showed that the open reading frame (ORF)45 protein of the Kaposi's sarcoma-associated herpesvirus activated the human NLRP1 (hNLRP1) inflammasome in a non-protease-dependent manner, and we additionally showed that the Linker1 region of hNLRP1, situated between the PYD and NACHT domains, was required for the auto-inhibition and non-protease-dependent activation of hNLRP1. At steady state, the interaction between Linker1 and the UPA subdomain silenced the activation of hNLRP1 in auto-inhibitory complexes either containing DPP9 or not in a manner independent of DPP9. ORF45 binding to Linker1 displaced UPA from the Linker1"“UPA complex and induced the release of the C-terminal domain of hNLRP1 for inflammasome assembly. The ORF45-dependent activation of the NLRP1 inflammasome was conserved in primates but was not observed for murine NLRP1b inflammasomes.
SCIENCE
Metasurface-enabled on-chip multiplexed diffractive neural networks in the visible

Replacing electrons with photons is a compelling route toward high-speed, massively parallel, and low-power artificial intelligence computing. Recently, diffractive networks composed of phase surfaces were trained to perform machine learning tasks through linear optical transformations. However, the existing architectures often comprise bulky components and, most critically, they cannot mimic the human brain for multitasking. Here, we demonstrate a multi-skilled diffractive neural network based on a metasurface device, which can perform on-chip multi-channel sensing and multitasking in the visible. The polarization multiplexing scheme of the subwavelength nanostructures is applied to construct a multi-channel classifier framework for simultaneous recognition of digital and fashionable items. The areal density of the artificial neurons can reach up to 6.25"‰Ã—"‰106"‰mmâˆ’2 multiplied by the number of channels. The metasurface is integrated with the mature complementary metal-oxide semiconductor imaging sensor, providing a chip-scale architecture to process information directly at physical layers for energy-efficient and ultra-fast image processing in machine vision, autonomous driving, and precision medicine.
COMPUTERS
Gene-specific nonsense-mediated mRNA decay targeting for cystic fibrosis therapy

Low CFTR mRNA expression due to nonsense-mediated mRNA decay (NMD) is a major hurdle in developing a therapy for cystic fibrosis (CF) caused by the W1282X mutation in the CFTR gene. CFTR-W1282X truncated protein retains partial function, so increasing its levels by inhibiting NMD of its mRNA will likely be beneficial. Because NMD regulates the normal expression of many genes, gene-specific stabilization of CFTR-W1282X mRNA expression is more desirable than general NMD inhibition. Synthetic antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) designed to prevent binding of exon junction complexes (EJC) downstream of premature termination codons (PTCs) attenuate NMD in a gene-specific manner. We describe cocktails of three ASOs that specifically increase the expression of CFTR-W1282X mRNA and CFTR protein upon delivery into human bronchial epithelial cells. This treatment increases the CFTR-mediated chloride current. These results set the stage for clinical development of an allele-specific therapy for CF caused by the W1282X mutation.
HEALTH
Heart rate variability comparison between young males after 4"“6Â weeks from the end of SARS-CoV-2 infection and controls

Due to the prolonged inflammatory process induced by infection of the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), indices of autonomic nervous system dysfunction may persist long after viral shedding. Previous studies showed significant changes in HRV parameters in severe (including fatal) infection of SARS-CoV-2. However, few studies have comprehensively examined HRV in individuals who previously presented as asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic cases of COVID-19. In this study, we examined HRV in asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic individuals 5"“7Â weeks following positive confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Sixty-five ECG Holter recordings from young (mean age 22.6"‰Â±"‰3.4Â years), physically fit male subjects 4"“6Â weeks after the second negative test (considered to be the start of recovery) and twenty-six control male subjects (mean age 23.2"‰Â±"‰2.9Â years) were considered in the study. Night-time RR time series were extracted from ECG signals. Selected linear as well as nonlinear HRV parameters were calculated. We found significant differences in Porta's symbolic analysis parameters V0 and V2 (p"‰<"‰0.001), Î±2 (p"‰<"‰0.001), very low-frequency component (VLF; p"‰="‰0.022) and respiratory peak (from the PRSA method; p"‰="‰0.012). These differences may be caused by the changes of activity of the parasympathetic autonomic nervous system as well as by the coupling of respiratory rhythm with heart rate due to an increase in pulmonary arterial vascular resistance. The results suggest that the differences with the control group in the HRV parameters, that reflect the functional state of the autonomic nervous system, are measurable after a few weeks from the beginning of the recovery even in the post-COVID group-a young and physically active population. We indicate HRV sensitive markers which may be used in long-term monitoring of patients after recovery.
MENTAL HEALTH
Science
Guest Edited Collection on modelling and advanced characterization of framework materials

Recent years have seen a rapid acceleration of research on framework materials, including, among others, metal–organic frameworks, covalent organic frameworks, supramolecular organic frameworks, porous organic polymers, and inorganic framework materials. These materials demonstrate properties beyond what was considered achievable for inorganic or organic porous materials in the past, and have potential applications in separation and storage, heterogeneous catalysis, sensing, drug delivery, and beyond.
PHYSICS
Human enterococcal isolates as reservoirs for macrolide-lincosamide-streptogramin and other resistance genes

According to recent studies, the importance of MLS (macrolide-lincosamide-streptogramin) resistance phenotypes and genes in enterococci are reflected in the fact that they represent reservoirs of MLS resistance genes. The aim of this study was to investigate distribution of MLS resistance genes and phenotypes in community- and hospital-acquired enterococcal isolates and to determine their prevalence. The MLS resistance phenotypes (cMLSb, iMLSb, M/MSb, and L/LSa) were determined in 245 enterococcal isolates were characterized using the double-disc diffusion method. Specific primers were chosen from database sequences for detection of the MLS resistance genes (ermA, ermB, ermC, msrA/B, lnuA, lnuB, and lsaA) in 60 isolates of enterococci by end-point PCR. There was no linezolid-resistant enterococcal isolate. Only one vancomycin-resistant (0.6%) isolate was found and it occurred in a community-acquired enterococcal isolate. The most frequent MLS resistance phenotype among enterococcal isolates was cMLSb (79.7% community- and 67.9% hospital-acquired). The most common identified MLS resistance genes among enterococcal isolates were lsaA (52.9% community- and 33.3% hospital-acquired) and ermB (17.6% community- and 33.3% hospital-acquired). The most prevalent MLS gene combination was lnuA"‰+"‰lsaA (five enterococcal isolates). The ermB gene encoded cMLSb phenotype, and it was identified in only one isolate that displayed iMLSb resistance phenotype. Based on the results obtained, we can conclude that the most frequent MLS resistance phenotype among enterococcal isolates was cMLSb. Surprisingly, a vancomycin-resistant enterococcal isolate was identified in a community-acquired enterococcal isolate. This study shows that enterococci may represent a major reservoir of ermB, lsaA, and lnuA genes.
MLS
Causal factors for late presentation of retinal detachment

Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) is the most common ophthalmic emergency and is a major causes of visual loss in the United Kingdom (UK) [1]. With prompt surgery RRD can be successfully repaired with good visual outcomes in ~80"“90% of all cases [2]. This is in contrast to late presentation retinal detachment, which has commonly been described in low-income countries and attributed to a lack of access to healthcare, rurality and cost [3]. Recently, we have identified that late presentation retinal detachment (LPRD) continues to occur in the UK [4].
PUBLIC HEALTH
Author Correction: Histone macroH2A1 is a stronger regulator of hippocampal transcription and memory than macroH2A2 in mice

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03435-4, published online 19 May 2022. In this article the affiliation details for Andrew M. Davidoff were incorrectly given as 'Department of Psychology, University of Toronto Mississauga, Mississauga, ON L5L 1C6 Canada' but should have been 'Department of Surgery, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis TN 38105, USA'. The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE
An epidemiologic analysis of the association between eyelid disorders and ocular motility disorders in pediatric age

Aim of the study was to assess: (a) the prevalence and type of strabismus, ptosis and eyelid dynamic disorders features, (b) the prevalence of refractive errors, amblyopia and, (c) their association with ocular/systemic syndromes in a cohort of patients. This is a retrospective observational multicenter cohort study. Patients with coexisting ocular motility disorders, comitant and incomitant strabismus, ptosis and dynamic eyelid disorders who have never undergone surgery were enrolled throughout a 3-years a study period. 137 out of 19,089 patients were enrolled, of which 97 with uniocular and 40 with binocular disease. Isolated congenital ptosis was observed in 84 patients. A polymalformative syndrome was present in almost one third of cases, whilst among strabismus type, esotropia was slightly more prevalent. Most patients were hypermetropic. In monocular disease, myopia mainly affected older patients, who were characterized by a worse ptosis margin reflex distance and levator function, and significantly higher astigmatism. Amblyopia occurred in 67.4% of the study sub-population. Of note, in monocular disease this was mild in 25.8%, moderate in 24.2% and severe in 11.3% of cases, whilst in binocular disease it was mild in 25%, moderate in 41.7% and severe in 16.7%. All patients with coexisting eyelid and ocular motility dysfunctions in pediatric age need ophthalmologic and systemic evaluation to accurately assess amblyopia, refractive errors and systemic/ocular disorders.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Selective JAG1"“NOTCH3 targeting shows potential for treating PAH

Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a chronic and severe cardiopulmonary disorder characterized by increased pulmonary vascular resistance, often resulting in the development of right ventricular failure. Proliferation of vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs) of small pulmonary arteries is a major contributor to pulmonary artery remodelling in PAH. New research shows that different Notch ligands have opposing roles in regulating the proliferation and differentiation of VSMCs in the pulmonary vasculature in PAH. Notably, blocking Jagged 1 (JAG1)-mediated NOTCH3 signalling with a selective monoclonal antibody reversed pulmonary hypertensive vasculopathy without toxic effects in mouse and rat models, suggesting that selectively targeting JAG1"“NOTCH3 signalling might be an effective and safe strategy for the treatment of PAH.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Quality of life following cord blood versus matched sibling donor transplantation: pre-transplantation psychiatric and socioeconomic factors significantly impact outcomes

The datasets generated during and/or analyzed during the current study are available from the corresponding author on reasonable request. Liu HL, Sun ZM, Geng LQ, Wang XB, Ding KY, Tong J, et al. Similar survival, but better quality of life after myeloablative transplantation using unrelated cord blood vs matched sibling donors in adults with hematologic malignancies. Bone Marrow Transplant. 2014;49:1063"“9.
HEALTH
Flexible adjustment of anticipations in human outcome processing

To sense whether thoughts refer to current reality or not, a capacity called orbitofrontal reality filtering,Â depends on an orbitofrontal signal when anticipated outcomes fail to occur. Here, we explored the flexibility and precision of outcome processing in a deterministic reversal learning task. Healthy subjects decided which one of two colored squares hid a target stimulus. Brain activity was measured with high-density electroencephalography. Stimuli resembling, but not identical with, the target stimuli were initially processed like different stimuli from 210 to 250Â ms, irrespective of behavioral relevance. From 250Â ms on, they were processed according to behavioral relevance: If they required a subsequent switch, they were processed like different stimuli; if they had been declared potential targets, they were treated like true targets. Stimuli requiring a behavioral switch induced strong theta activity in orbitofrontal, ventromedial, and medial temporal regions. The study indicates flexible adaptation of anticipations but precise processing of outcomes, mainly determined by behavioral relevance.
SCIENCE
Chromatin profiling of coronary artery illuminates genetic risk for heart disease

A large-scale single-nucleus chromatin accessibility profiling study in coronary artery samples from patients with coronary artery disease generated a landscape of the regulatory activity during the disease. These data highlight cell type-specific gene programs that can improve the interpretation of human genome-wide association studies findings for cardiovascular diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Sorafenib and nitazoxanide disrupt mitochondrial function and inhibit regrowth capacity in three-dimensional models of hepatocellular and colorectal carcinoma

Quiescent cancer cells in malignant tumors can withstand cell-cycle active treatment and cause cancer spread and recurrence. Three-dimensional (3D) cancer cell models have led to the identification of oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) as a context-dependent vulnerability. The limited treatment options for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and colorectal carcinoma (CRC) metastatic to the liver include the multikinase inhibitors sorafenib and regorafenib. Off-target effects of sorafenib and regorafenib are related to OXPHOS inhibition; however the importance of this feature to the effect on tumor cells has not been investigated in 3D models. We began by assessing global transcriptional responses in monolayer cell cultures, then moved on to multicellular tumor spheroids (MCTS) and tumoroids generated from a CRC patient. Cells were treated with chemotherapeutics, kinase inhibitors, and the OXPHOS inhibitors. Cells grown in 3D cultures were sensitive to the OXPHOS inhibitor nitazoxanide, sorafenib, and regorafenib and resistant to other multikinase inhibitors and chemotherapeutic drugs. Furthermore, nitazoxanide and sorafenib reduced viability, regrowth potential and inhibited mitochondrial membrane potential in an additive manner at clinically relevant concentrations. This study demonstrates that the OXPHOS inhibition caused by sorafenib and regorafenib parallels 3D activity and can be further investigated for new combination strategies.
CANCER
Author Correction: scRNA-seq in medulloblastoma shows cellular heterogeneity and lineage expansion support resistance to SHH inhibitor therapy

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-13657-6, published online 20 December 2019. In this article the author name 'Jennifer Karin Ocasio' was incorrectly written as 'Jennifer Ocasio'. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Jennifer Karin Ocasio, Benjamin Babcock. These authors jointly supervised this work:...
SCIENCE
Energy and thermal modelling of an office building to develop an artificial neural networks model

Nowadays everyone should be aware of the importance of reducing CO2 emissions which produce the greenhouse effect. In the field of construction, several options are proposed to reach nearly-Zero Energy Building (nZEB) standards. Obviously, before undertaking a modification in any part of a building focused on improving the energy performance, it is generally better to carry out simulations to evaluate its effectiveness. Using Artificial Neural Networks (ANNs) allows a digital twin of the building to be obtained for specific characteristics without using very expensive software. This can simulate the effect of a single or combined intervention on a particular floor or an event on the remaining floors. In this paper, an example has been developed based on ANN. The results show a reasonable correlation between the real data of the Operative Temperature with the Energy Consumption and their estimates obtained through an ANN model, trained using an hourly basis, on each of the floors of an office building. This model confirms it is possible to obtain simulations in existing public buildings with an acceptable degree of precision and without laborious modelling, which would make it easier to achieve the nZEB target, especially in existing public office buildings.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

