Development of a stable antibody production system utilizing an Hspa5 promoter in CHO cells

By Hiroki Tanemura
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese hamster ovary (CHO) cells are widely used for manufacturing antibody drugs. We attempted to clone a novel high-expression promoter for producing monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) based on transcriptome analysis to enhance the transcriptional abundance of mAb genes. The efficacy of conventional promoters such as CMV and hEF1Î± decrease in the latter...

