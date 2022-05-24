ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

iUMRG: multi-layered network-guided propagation modeling for the inference of susceptibility genes and potential drugs against uveal melanoma

By Yueping Ren
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNpj Systems Biology and Applications volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 18 (2022) Cite this article. Uveal melanoma (UM) is the most common primary malignant intraocular tumor. The use of precision medicine for UM to enable personalized diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment require the development of computer-aided strategies and predictive tools that can identify...

Nature.com

Nivolumab plus ipilimumab: a potential regimen to rewrite treatment guidelines for ESCC

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 169 (2022) Cite this article. The recent research published in The New England Journal of Medicine by Y. Doki et al. has reported the interim findings from the CheckMate 648, which is an international, multi-center, open-label, and randomized phase 3 clinical trial to explore the role of dual immune checkpoints inhibitors combination for patients with advanced esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC)1.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Prematurity and perinatal inflammation is associated with a complex electroencephalographic phenotype

A meta-analysis was performed by the authors in this issue regarding perinatal inflammation in preterm infants who were assessed by electroencephalography (EEG).1 Their selected methodology resulted in only 2 studies from 41 eligible articles that met their chosen criteria. These authors' critique based on these two studies concluded that a meta-analysis could not be performed given the small number of subjects with heterogeneity in study design. Both studies statistically compared selected prenatal and neonatal variables with amplitude-integrated EEG (aEEG) findings. Only one study assessed correlations with specific reference to placental findings concerning clinical and histologically confirmed chorioamnionitis and lesions of malperfusion. Preclinical and clinical research articles were discussed that support an association of perinatal inflammation with altered EEG maturation. These authors advocated for the use of conventional EEG to assess preterm children associated with inflammatory etiologies, stressing peripartum timing of diseases that promote brain injury.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Discovery of bioactive microbial gene products in inflammatory bowel disease

Microbial communities and their associated bioactive compounds1,2,3 are often disrupted in conditions such asÂ the inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD)4. However, even in well-characterized environments (for example, the human gastrointestinal tract), more than one-third of microbial proteins are uncharacterized and often expected to be bioactive5,6,7. Here we systematically identified more than 340,000 protein families as potentially bioactive with respect to gut inflammation during IBD, about half of which have not to our knowledge been functionally characterized previously on the basis of homologyÂ orÂ experiment. To validate prioritized microbial proteins, we used a combination of metagenomics, metatranscriptomics and metaproteomics to provide evidence of bioactivity for a subset of proteins that are involved in host and microbial cell"“cell communication in the microbiome; for example, proteins associated with adherence or invasion processes, and extracellular von Willebrand-like factors. Predictions from high-throughput data were validated using targeted experiments that revealed the differential immunogenicity of prioritized Enterobacteriaceae pilins and the contribution of homologues of von Willebrand factors to the formation of Bacteroides biofilms in a manner dependent on mucin levels. This methodology, which we term MetaWIBELE (workflow to identify novel bioactive elements in the microbiome), is generalizable to other environmental communities and human phenotypes. The prioritized results provide thousands of candidate microbial proteins that are likely to interact with the host immune system in IBD, thus expanding our understanding of potentially bioactive gene products in chronic disease states and offering a rational compendium of possible therapeutic compounds and targets.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Nonsense-mediated RNA decay: an emerging modulator of malignancy

Nonsense-mediated RNA decay (NMD) is a highly conserved RNA turnover pathway that selectively degrades RNAs harbouring truncating mutations that prematurely terminate translation, including nonsense, frameshift and some splice-site mutations. Recent studies show that NMD shapes the mutational landscape of tumours by selecting for mutations that tend to downregulate the expression of tumour suppressor genes but not oncogenes. This suggests that NMD can benefit tumours, a notion further supported by the finding that mRNAs encoding immunogenic neoantigen peptides are typically targeted for decay by NMD. Together, this raises the possibility that NMD-inhibitory therapy could be of therapeutic benefit against many tumour types, including those with a high load of neoantigen-generating mutations. Complicating this scenario is the evidence that NMD can also be detrimental for many tumour types, and consequently tumours often have perturbed NMD. NMD may suppress tumour generation and progression by degrading subsets of specific normal mRNAs, including those encoding stress-response proteins, signalling factors and other proteins beneficial for tumours, as well as pro-tumour non-coding RNAs. Together, these findings suggest that NMD-modulatory therapy has the potential to provide widespread therapeutic benefit against diverse tumour types. However, whether NMD should be stimulated or repressed requires careful analysis of the tumour to be treated.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Human enterococcal isolates as reservoirs for macrolide-lincosamide-streptogramin and other resistance genes

According to recent studies, the importance of MLS (macrolide-lincosamide-streptogramin) resistance phenotypes and genes in enterococci are reflected in the fact that they represent reservoirs of MLS resistance genes. The aim of this study was to investigate distribution of MLS resistance genes and phenotypes in community- and hospital-acquired enterococcal isolates and to determine their prevalence. The MLS resistance phenotypes (cMLSb, iMLSb, M/MSb, and L/LSa) were determined in 245 enterococcal isolates were characterized using the double-disc diffusion method. Specific primers were chosen from database sequences for detection of the MLS resistance genes (ermA, ermB, ermC, msrA/B, lnuA, lnuB, and lsaA) in 60 isolates of enterococci by end-point PCR. There was no linezolid-resistant enterococcal isolate. Only one vancomycin-resistant (0.6%) isolate was found and it occurred in a community-acquired enterococcal isolate. The most frequent MLS resistance phenotype among enterococcal isolates was cMLSb (79.7% community- and 67.9% hospital-acquired). The most common identified MLS resistance genes among enterococcal isolates were lsaA (52.9% community- and 33.3% hospital-acquired) and ermB (17.6% community- and 33.3% hospital-acquired). The most prevalent MLS gene combination was lnuA"‰+"‰lsaA (five enterococcal isolates). The ermB gene encoded cMLSb phenotype, and it was identified in only one isolate that displayed iMLSb resistance phenotype. Based on the results obtained, we can conclude that the most frequent MLS resistance phenotype among enterococcal isolates was cMLSb. Surprisingly, a vancomycin-resistant enterococcal isolate was identified in a community-acquired enterococcal isolate. This study shows that enterococci may represent a major reservoir of ermB, lsaA, and lnuA genes.
MLS
Nature.com

The burden of unrecognized Ebola virus infection

People with less-severe Ebola virus disease may go undiagnosed, but they can still suffer long-term sequelae; this highlights the public health value of testing close contacts to identify and adequately treat all infections. Karen O’Leary is an Associate Research Analysis Editor with Nature Medicine. Ebola virus infection can cause...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chromatin profiling of coronary artery illuminates genetic risk for heart disease

A large-scale single-nucleus chromatin accessibility profiling study in coronary artery samples from patients with coronary artery disease generated a landscape of the regulatory activity during the disease. These data highlight cell type-specific gene programs that can improve the interpretation of human genome-wide association studies findings for cardiovascular diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Metasurface-enabled on-chip multiplexed diffractive neural networks in the visible

Replacing electrons with photons is a compelling route toward high-speed, massively parallel, and low-power artificial intelligence computing. Recently, diffractive networks composed of phase surfaces were trained to perform machine learning tasks through linear optical transformations. However, the existing architectures often comprise bulky components and, most critically, they cannot mimic the human brain for multitasking. Here, we demonstrate a multi-skilled diffractive neural network based on a metasurface device, which can perform on-chip multi-channel sensing and multitasking in the visible. The polarization multiplexing scheme of the subwavelength nanostructures is applied to construct a multi-channel classifier framework for simultaneous recognition of digital and fashionable items. The areal density of the artificial neurons can reach up to 6.25"‰Ã—"‰106"‰mmâˆ’2 multiplied by the number of channels. The metasurface is integrated with the mature complementary metal-oxide semiconductor imaging sensor, providing a chip-scale architecture to process information directly at physical layers for energy-efficient and ultra-fast image processing in machine vision, autonomous driving, and precision medicine.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Selective JAG1"“NOTCH3 targeting shows potential for treating PAH

Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a chronic and severe cardiopulmonary disorder characterized by increased pulmonary vascular resistance, often resulting in the development of right ventricular failure. Proliferation of vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs) of small pulmonary arteries is a major contributor to pulmonary artery remodelling in PAH. New research shows that different Notch ligands have opposing roles in regulating the proliferation and differentiation of VSMCs in the pulmonary vasculature in PAH. Notably, blocking Jagged 1 (JAG1)-mediated NOTCH3 signalling with a selective monoclonal antibody reversed pulmonary hypertensive vasculopathy without toxic effects in mouse and rat models, suggesting that selectively targeting JAG1"“NOTCH3 signalling might be an effective and safe strategy for the treatment of PAH.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Energy and thermal modelling of an office building to develop an artificial neural networks model

Nowadays everyone should be aware of the importance of reducing CO2 emissions which produce the greenhouse effect. In the field of construction, several options are proposed to reach nearly-Zero Energy Building (nZEB) standards. Obviously, before undertaking a modification in any part of a building focused on improving the energy performance, it is generally better to carry out simulations to evaluate its effectiveness. Using Artificial Neural Networks (ANNs) allows a digital twin of the building to be obtained for specific characteristics without using very expensive software. This can simulate the effect of a single or combined intervention on a particular floor or an event on the remaining floors. In this paper, an example has been developed based on ANN. The results show a reasonable correlation between the real data of the Operative Temperature with the Energy Consumption and their estimates obtained through an ANN model, trained using an hourly basis, on each of the floors of an office building. This model confirms it is possible to obtain simulations in existing public buildings with an acceptable degree of precision and without laborious modelling, which would make it easier to achieve the nZEB target, especially in existing public office buildings.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Guest Edited Collection on modelling and advanced characterization of framework materials

Recent years have seen a rapid acceleration of research on framework materials, including, among others, metal–organic frameworks, covalent organic frameworks, supramolecular organic frameworks, porous organic polymers, and inorganic framework materials. These materials demonstrate properties beyond what was considered achievable for inorganic or organic porous materials in the past, and have potential applications in separation and storage, heterogeneous catalysis, sensing, drug delivery, and beyond.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Stereophotogrammetry can feasibly assess 'physiological' longitudinal three-dimensional head development of very preterm infants from birth to term

Head development is a surrogate for brain development in infants and is related to neurocognitive outcome. There is only limited knowledge on early extra-uterine head shape and size assessment in very preterm infants. Here, 26 very preterm infants with a mean gestational age of 29.1"‰Â±"‰2.2Â weeks and a mean birth weight of 1273.8"‰Â±"‰427.7Â g underwent serial stereophotogrammetric 3D head imaging in weekly intervals from birth to term-equivalent age. The main outcome was the longitudinal assessment of the 'physiological' preterm head development with cephalometric size (head circumference, cranial volume) and shape parameters (cranial index, cranial vault asymmetry index) according to chronological and postmenstrual age (PMA). Potential clinical risk factors for the development of an abnormal low cranial index (dolichocephaly) were analysed. In serial measurements of 26 infants, the estimated head volume (95% confidence interval) increased from 244 (226"“263) cm3 at 28Â weeks PMA to 705 (688"“721) cm3 at 40Â weeks PMA. Moderate or severe dolichocephaly occurred in 21/26 infants (80.8%). Cranial index decreased over time (72.4%; 70.7"“74 95% confidence interval). Brachycephaly and plagiocephaly were uncommon. No risk factors for severe dolichocephaly were identified. Our study shows that early detection of head shape and size anomalies utilizing 3D stereophotogrammetry is feasible and safe even in very preterm infants"‰<"‰1500Â g and/or"‰<"‰32Â weeks. 3D stereophotogrammetry could be used for timely identification of infants at risk for head shape anomalies. No specific risk factors for head shape anomalies were identified, especially not mode and duration of respiratory support.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Author Correction: High-contrast, synchronous volumetric imaging with selective volume illumination microscopy

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03327-7, published online 11 April 2022. This Correction added Andrey Andreev and Kevin Keomanee-Dizon as equally contributing authors together with Thai V. Truong, Daniel B. Holland, Sara Madaan, which was incorrect. This has now been reverted back to the original list of contributing authors. Author information.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: scRNA-seq in medulloblastoma shows cellular heterogeneity and lineage expansion support resistance to SHH inhibitor therapy

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-13657-6, published online 20 December 2019. In this article the author name 'Jennifer Karin Ocasio' was incorrectly written as 'Jennifer Ocasio'. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Jennifer Karin Ocasio, Benjamin Babcock. These authors jointly supervised this work:...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Retinal layers and associated clinical factors in schizophrenia spectrum disorders: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Correction to: Molecular Psychiatry https://doi.org/10.1038/s41380-022-01591-x, published online 2 May 2022. Incorrect search terms listed in the methods section of the published article: retinal OR retina OR optical coherence tomography AND schizophrenia OR psychosis. Correct search terms that should be listed:. ("retina" OR "retinal" OR "optical coherence") and ("schizophrenia" OR "psychosis")....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Can ultrasonic biometric indices with optimal cut-offs be a potential screening tool for primary angle closure disease? A case-control study

Despite a significant disease burden and potential to cause blindness, primary angle closure disease (PACD) does not have a population-based screening programme. Biometric indices using ultrasound A-scan is a potential tool for glaucoma case-detection. Given that genetic and environmental factors influence these parameters and paucity of data on their discrimination thresholds in Indian populace, we conducted a matched case-control study to determine the biometric indices and their discrimination thresholds associated with PACD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reply to 'The role of tranexamic acid in trauma - a life-saving drug with proven benefit'

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 35 (2022) Cite this article. You have full access to this article via your institution. We thank Ian Roberts and Francois-Xavier Ageron for their interest in our Primer (Moore, E. E. et al. Trauma-induced coagulopathy. Nat. Rev. Dis. Primers 7, 30 (2021))1, which raised some important points (Roberts, I. & Ageron, F.-X. The role of tranexamic acid in trauma - a life-saving drug with proven benefit. Nat. Rev. Dis. Primers https://doi.org/10.1038/s41572-022-00367-5 (2022))2. We were surprised by the statement that we proposed guidelines for the use of tranexamic acid (TXA) post-injury. In actuality, the Primer (a narrative review, not a guideline) described the current TXA-related practices in Europe versus those in the USA and provided a critical appraisal of the evidence (as in Box 1 of the Primer) behind both approaches.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Identification and epidemiological characterization of Type-2 diabetes sub-population using an unsupervised machine learning approach

Studies on Type-2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM) have revealed heterogeneous sub-populations in terms of underlying pathologies. However, the identification of sub-populations in epidemiological datasets remains unexplored. We here focus on the detection of T2DM clusters in epidemiological data, specifically analysing the National Family Health Survey-4 (NFHS-4) dataset from India containing a wide spectrum of features, including medical history, dietary and addiction habits, socio-economic and lifestyle patterns of 10,125 T2DM patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

An epidemiologic analysis of the association between eyelid disorders and ocular motility disorders in pediatric age

Aim of the study was to assess: (a) the prevalence and type of strabismus, ptosis and eyelid dynamic disorders features, (b) the prevalence of refractive errors, amblyopia and, (c) their association with ocular/systemic syndromes in a cohort of patients. This is a retrospective observational multicenter cohort study. Patients with coexisting ocular motility disorders, comitant and incomitant strabismus, ptosis and dynamic eyelid disorders who have never undergone surgery were enrolled throughout a 3-years a study period. 137 out of 19,089 patients were enrolled, of which 97 with uniocular and 40 with binocular disease. Isolated congenital ptosis was observed in 84 patients. A polymalformative syndrome was present in almost one third of cases, whilst among strabismus type, esotropia was slightly more prevalent. Most patients were hypermetropic. In monocular disease, myopia mainly affected older patients, who were characterized by a worse ptosis margin reflex distance and levator function, and significantly higher astigmatism. Amblyopia occurred in 67.4% of the study sub-population. Of note, in monocular disease this was mild in 25.8%, moderate in 24.2% and severe in 11.3% of cases, whilst in binocular disease it was mild in 25%, moderate in 41.7% and severe in 16.7%. All patients with coexisting eyelid and ocular motility dysfunctions in pediatric age need ophthalmologic and systemic evaluation to accurately assess amblyopia, refractive errors and systemic/ocular disorders.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

