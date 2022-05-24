Yard Waste Collection Delayed

Held by Koplar Properties since 2007, hopes for 1711 Locust in Downtown West were buoyed recently with the start of rehab of the Butler Brothers building across the street. The property was listed for sale for $100k (Koplar paid $385k in 2007 according to city records) and under contract in April. Now city records show that it is owned by Gray Investments LLC owned by Na’im B. Gray. He is owner of Custom Commercial Painters and a Real Estate Broker at Custom Realtors. There is no word yet on what Mr. Gray plans to do with it.

