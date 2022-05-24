ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland, MO

Yard Waste Collection Delayed

 3 days ago

Republic Services will be delaying yard waste collection for Tuesday 5/24, Thursday 5/27 and Friday 5/27 until...

laduenews.com

1926 S. Mason Road | St. Louis

If you’re looking for a new home with the best in modern amenities that carries with it all the charm of a country cottage, look no further! This 2020-built home by Period Restoration offers the stunning trim work, inset cabinetry and hardwood floors of a warm and inviting traditional home with all the technology for ease of living.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Update on Silica Sand Mine in Rural Ste. Gen

(Ste. Gen) Area residents continue to oppose the installation of a silica sand mine between Farmington and Ste. Genevieve near the junction of highway 32 and route 144 close to Hawn State Park, despite assurances from Nextgen Silica that they will take precautions to mitigate any negative impact. The Ste. Genevieve County Commission recently passed an ordinance that could make it more difficult for the sand mine to operate. Presiding Commissioner Garry Nelson describes some of the finer points of the health ordinance…
FARMINGTON, MO
KMOV

Officials: North County workers accused of processing car registrations in exchange for money

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Four license workers are facing charges in connection to an illegal car registration scheme, prosecutors said Thursday. Prosecutors charged Eddie Johnson III, 33, of St. Louis, with three counts both of forgery and acceding to corruption by a public servant. Deandre Walton, 40, of Spanish Lake, Lavonda Jameson, 45, of Florissant, and Courtney Branch, 20, of Pagedale, were charged with several counts of forgery. Documents said Jameson worked at the Florissant License Office while Johnson III, Walton, and Branch worked with Ferguson License Office.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
midriversnewsmagazine.com

Frankie Martin’s Food Truck Garden slated to open in June

Frankie Martin’s Food Truck Garden, named after Cottleville resident Frank J. Martin, is slated to open in June, though at press time a firm opening date has not been set, according to development co-founder Brian Hardesty. However, the St. Louis Bourbon Society will be hosting a Bourbon-&-Brews event at Frankie Martin’s Garden from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, according to the venue’s Facebook page.
COTTLEVILLE, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Courtesy Diner on South Kingshighway Is Closing Indefinitely

Yet another beloved St. Louis institution is closing indefinitely. Your favorite Slinger supplier, the Courtesy Diner (CourtesyDiner.com) at 3153 South Kingshighway, will close at the end of service on Wednesday, May 25. The other two Courtesy Diner locations (1121 Hampton Avenue and 8000 South Laclede Station Road) will remain open.
myleaderpaper.com

There’s a first time – and a last – for everything

After almost 48 years in the newspaper business (I started in November 1974 with the Jefferson County Daily News-Democrat), I’m finally writing my first editorial column. It comes not a moment too late, as I’m retiring, effective Thursday, June 2. I want people to know what the Leader...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
nextstl.com

1711 Locust has a new owner

Held by Koplar Properties since 2007, hopes for 1711 Locust in Downtown West were buoyed recently with the start of rehab of the Butler Brothers building across the street. The property was listed for sale for $100k (Koplar paid $385k in 2007 according to city records) and under contract in April. Now city records show that it is owned by Gray Investments LLC owned by Na’im B. Gray. He is owner of Custom Commercial Painters and a Real Estate Broker at Custom Realtors. There is no word yet on what Mr. Gray plans to do with it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Power outages, damages reported as storms sweep through St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Damage and power outages have been reported as storms sweep through the St. Louis area. Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, News 4 heard reports of trees being down in St. Charles County and in the Metro East. Meteorologist Leah Hill was in Belleville surveying the damage and saw a large tree that had fallen in a home’s backyard off of Summit and was on a garage. The fire department was called to the scene because the tree was reportedly wrapped in powerlines.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Volpi spends millions to expand Union plant

Volpi Food officials expect to boost production with a nearly $7 million expansion in Union. The investment will overhaul an existing facility, bringing 15-20 jobs, according to CEO Lorenza Pasetti. “(Volpi) has been investing in the community with the development of their building and the purchasing of their equipment,” said...
UNION, MO
KICK AM 1530

A New Recreational Waterway Near St. Louis Opens This Weekend

If you're looking for a new water entertainment option in Missouri, you won't have to travel far as there's a new waterway opening north of St. Louis this weekend. The new area is Dardenne Creek Blueway and it's located in St. Charles County. Fox 2 out of St. Louis shared video of the project which is now done with phase 1 of the vision for this area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Police continuing to investigate stabbing on Washington’s West Fifth Street

A domestic dispute in Washington ended in a stabbing Monday afternoon and led to one person being sent to the hospital, Washington Police Department officials said. The stabbing occurred around 3 p.m. Monday at a residence within the 1000 block of West Fifth Street, according to Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes, public information officer for the Washington Police Department.
WASHINGTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Imperial man arrested after spotted pushing stolen motorcycle

A 30-year-old Imperial man was arrested after he was seen pushing a motorcycle with no license plates along a road in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton. The man allegedly said he had traded for the 1997 Yamaha YFZ motorcycle, but he didn’t have paperwork showing ownership, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
IMPERIAL, MO
KFVS12

18 southeast Missouri McDonald's restaurants sold

Memorial Day service returns to Carbondale this year. Fuel prices impacting first responders in Lincoln County, Ky. Fuel prices impacting first responders in Lincoln County, Ky. Southeast Missouri State outsources custodial services. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Southeast Missouri State outsources custodial services. Keeping kids fed during the summer. Updated:...
CARBONDALE, IL
FOX 2

CATWOMAN Whip ride opens at Six Flags this season

EUREKA, Mo. – If you are into thrills and stomach flips, Six Flags in Eureka has a new ride coming this season called the CATWOMAN Whip. The ride was supposed to open in 2020, but it was delayed two years by the pandemic. The CATWOMAN Whip features a giant arm that launches guests 16-stories into the […]
EUREKA, MO

