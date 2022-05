Thousands of people travelled on London’s £18.9 billion Elizabeth line railway in the first few hours of operation on Tuesday morning.Hundreds of transport enthusiasts gathered at stations in Paddington, west London and Abbey Wood, south-east London to be on the first trains which departed shortly after 6.30am.Transport for London (TfL) commissioner Andy Byford said the service was running “so far so good” and “on time”.Paddington station was closed for around half an hour due to a fire alarm being activated.Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who travelled on the first departure from Paddington, said it was “a fantastic day”.He told the...

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO