After spending almost an hour at the new Roosevelt Inlet parking lot on Saturday afternoon, we can see no logic in the rearrangement and reorganization of the parking area. What used to be a laid-back operation set up for people, especially in the off-season, to easily pull in for a while and just look at the inlet from the bay, or do some fishing from the rocks, now has the cars in the front row facing inward toward the canal. The second row of parking, facing the correct way, has a blocked view. This slanted pull-in must have reduced the number of previous spaces, so why not switch it back to straight-in?

LEWES, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO