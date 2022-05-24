ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titanium matrix composites reinforced with biogenic filler

By Izabela Zglobicka
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovel metal matrix composites (MMCs) have been fabricated with Ti6Al4V matrix and a biogenic ceramic filler in the form of diatomaceous earth (DE). Mixtures of DE and Ti6Al4V powders were consolidated by the spark plasma sintering (SPS) method. Microstructure of the consolidated samples has been investigated with microscopic techniques and XRD....

MEDICAL & BIOTECH

