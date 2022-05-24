ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Blue-shifted and strongly-enhanced light emission in transition-metal dichalcogenide twisted heterobilayers

By Jung Sun Ko
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNpj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 36 (2022) Cite this article. MoirÃ© heterostructures produced by twisted heterojunction of transition-metal dichalcogenides are recognized as novel platforms for unique and tunable means of controlling the optical phenomena including photoluminescence (PL). Despite some interesting results on the PL peak shifts by...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Ancient Chinese Writing Mentions a Celestial Event Which Might Be the Oldest Known Reference to a Potential Aurora

Historians are not only known to record historical events, but are also keen observers of the sky, or so it says. Chinese historical documents, which told the history of China from the earliest legendary time to the 4th century BCE, mentions in its text a celestial phenomenon that turns out to be the oldest known reference to a potential aurora.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Chalcogen#Metal#Light Source#Mos2
a-z-animals.com

This Lion Was So Big It Hunted Bears

The European cave lion (Panthera spelaea), also known as the Eurasian cave lion and steppe lion was an ancient lion belonging to the extinct Panthera genus. This lion became extinct over 13,000 years ago during the Pleistocene period. When the lion skull fossil was first found, some scientists regarded the...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
marthastewart.com

Scientists Found an Extraterrestrial Stone in Egypt That Might Prove That a Rare Supernova Took Place

Supernovas are stellar explosions out in the universe. Even though scientists have spent years learning more about them, they might have just found tangible proof that a rare one took place, per a new study published in Icarus. These findings document an extraterrestrial Hypatia stone, which was found in Egypt back in 1996. The University of Johannesburg scientists believe that this rock was from a type la supernova, a rare explosion that occurs when a dense white dwarf star absorbs another due to its chemical makeup and patterning.
ASTRONOMY
Andrei Tapalaga

NASA's Helicopter Discovers Strange Wreckage on Mars

The wreckage is actually part of the Perseverance's landing gear that landed on Mars in 2021Twitter/NASA JPL. Mars is one of the most analyzed planets by humanity as it shows a lot of promising potential for a second home. The way NASA collects data about Mars and its environment is through high-resolution photographs taken by NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter that landed on Mars in April 2021. The helicopter had taken photos of what could only be described as a UFO crash on its 26th flight.
Outsider.com

Rare 12-Foot-Long Sea Creature Washes Ashore in Front of Beachgoers: VIDEO

Many people believe that Australia is the strange or dangerous animal capital of the world. After all, it seems that just about everything in the great outdoors Down Under evolved to frighten or kill humans. However, they don’t have a corner on the weird animal market. Recently, beachgoers in New Zealand came across a rare sea creature that rivals the weirdness of anything in Australia.
ANIMALS
The US Sun

Transfer of life between planets now possible after confirmed impact of first interstellar object on Earth, expert says

THE US government's seal of approval of a Harvard professor's finding opens the door for the possibility that life from another galaxy reached earth in 2014. An object crashed with the energy force equivalent to a percentage of the Hiroshima bomb into the Bismarck Sea off the coast of Papa New Guinea, well-respected Harvard professor Dr Avi Loeb said.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Great white shark stalking US coast ‘is one of biggest in the world’

One of the world’s biggest great white sharks, measuring over 12 foot, has been spotted prowling close to the United States coast.The gigantic creature, known as Ironbound, measures up at 12 foot 4 inches and is reported to weigh roughly 452kg (71 stone).The shark, named after West Ironbound Island near Lunenburg, was tagged in October 2019 in waters around Nova Scotia, Canada, and has travelled an estimated 13,000 miles since then.Ironbound’s tracker was fitted by the marine research group OCEARCH. It pings whenever the dorsal fin breaks water surface.In recent weeks, the great white shark has been located to the...
ANIMALS
scitechdaily.com

Doomed To Collide: Astronomers Announce Discovery of Supermassive Binary Black Holes

A team of researchers from Purdue University and other institutions has discovered a supermassive black hole binary system, one of only two known such systems. The two black holes, which orbit each other, likely weigh the equivalent of 100 million suns each. One of the black holes powers a massive jet that moves outward at nearly the speed of light. The system is so far away that the visible light seen from Earth today was emitted 8.8 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Are About to Make a Massive Announcement About Something in The Milky Way

Update (12 May 2022): The big day of the announcement is today! Make sure to check back to ScienceAlert's home page for a live blog of the press conference at roughly 08:40 am EDT, or 12:40 UTC. Read below on what we think we can expect. Original (29 April 2022): In two weeks' time, the European Southern Observatory (ESO) is going to present the world with new information about our Milky Way. It's anyone's guess what the announcement will be, but based on what we know of their recent efforts, there's reason to get excited – the results being presented are from the Event...
ASTRONOMY
a-z-animals.com

What Animals Eat Great White Sharks?

Most would agree that sharks are at the top of the food chain, especially the greatly feared great white shark. But sharks have not taken over the oceans, so there must be some checks and balances in nature that keep their species in check. So what animals eat great white sharks? What animals are not afraid to take on one of the fiercest sharks in the world? Let’s find out!
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy