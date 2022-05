The Jewish Historical Society of Fairfield County (JHSFC) has announced the premiere screening of the documentary film “Remembering the Family Store” (RTFS) on Sunday, June 12th. The film reveals what it was like to have a family-owned business in Stamford, Connecticut from 1940 through 1965. RTFS takes a nostalgic look back to bygone times where store owners knew customers by name. Many business owners and their grown children who are featured in the documentary characterize how downtown Stamford transformed into what we see today.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT ・ 17 HOURS AGO