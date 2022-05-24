ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Woman fighting for her life after house shot up, police search for gunman

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TwaO2_0foMafAR00

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 40-year-old woman is fighting for her life after someone shot up her DeKalb County home.

A neighbor told Channel 2′s Justin Carter that kids started running and screaming for help right after the woman was shot inside her home.

Investigators believe the shots were coming from outside the home along Chupp Way Circle when the victim was shot.

Traye Scott said he jumped up, looked outside his window and saw children running across the street.

“I saw the kids. They were running out of the house. They were screaming that their mom had been shot,” Scott said.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. Monday. Dekalb County police believe at least nine people were inside the townhome when the shots started.

Investigators say at least one bullet pierced through the home, hitting a woman inside. She was rushed to the hospital.

“I know the mother. I think she does have a lot of children in the home, so it was about six or seven children inside the home when this occurred,” Scott said.

Neighbors say the woman’s children range in age from about 25 to as young as 2 years old.

They say she never bothered anyone, and the children were always outside playing.

Muriel Neal’s four grandchildren live nearby. She was dropping them home right after it all unfolded.

“You don’t feel safe anymore, not even senior citizens,” Neal said. “Nobody really feels comfortable.”

Police say they have no suspects and are working to locate the shooter involved.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Charges dismissed against officers who Tased college students pulled over in car Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne spoke exclusively with the special prosecutor who decided to clear those officers of any wrongdoing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies shoot teen who shot man during custody dispute at Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - A 13-year-old girl was shot by Fayette County deputies on Wednesday evening after opening fire on a man during a custody dispute call, investigators said. Vincent Emanuel Frasca, 38, of Marietta, called deputies around 8:44 p.m. to report a custody exchange dispute involving a 3-year-old at a home along Carnoustie Way.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

GBI investigating after deputy shoots 13-year-old girl

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI is investigating after a Fayette County deputy shot a 13-year-old girl after she shot a man Wednesday night. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Vincent Emanuel Frasca, of Marietta, called the sheriff’s office to request they help with a custody exchange dispute involving a 3-year-old at a home on Carnoustie Way.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Dekalb County, GA
11Alive

Man making food delivery shot dead in DeKalb County

ATLANTA — DeKalb County Police is investigating what they say is a deadly shooting on Oakwood Manor in Decatur. Police added that the shooting occurred around 1 or 1:30 a.m. Friday morning. They later told 11Alive that it appears the victim was making a food delivery before being shot.
DECATUR, GA
CBS 46

Man, woman arrested for shooting death of Decatur man on I-285 on Feb. 1

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man and woman have been arrested for the murder of 38-year-old Brandon Barnett of Decatur on Interstate 285 near Lawrenceville Highway on Feb. 1, 2022. Stone Mountain residents Azariah Corbin, 19, and Dexter Cooper, 20, were arrested May 26 in Decatur without incident, according to...
DECATUR, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Carter
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for missing 13-year-old DeKalb County girl

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are hoping someone can help them find a missing 13-year-old girl. Officials say 13-year-old Sarah Adams was last seen Thursday near the 7800 block of White Oak Loop in Lithonia. The missing teenager is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall with a weight of...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Elderly People#Violent Crime#Channel 2
fox5atlanta.com

Juniper Lofts residents frustrated over mail theft incident

Residents of Juniper Lofts in Midtown have expressed their concerns after a man was caught on camera forcing his way inside mailboxes. Nate Mark, a Juniper Loft board member, said that a $1,000 dollar check, recently renewed passport, medication, and more were some the items that were stolen out of the mailboxes.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Arrest made in Fayette County killing

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested and faces charges including felony murder and aggravated assault in a Wednesday morning killing in Fayette County. According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a home on Forrest Lake Drive just before 2 a.m. "in reference to a verbal altercation in progress."
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
37K+
Followers
72K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy