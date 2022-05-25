ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham County, NC

NWS confirms EF-0 tornado struck Durham County

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fslF9_0foMTmsX00

The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday evening that an EF-0 tornado struck Monday in Durham County.

The tornado didn't touch down but got to the treetop level, Chief Meteorologist Don Schwenneker said.

People in the Triangle woke up without power on Tuesday morning after another round of severe storms.

The storms brought flooding rains, forced trees onto homes and a lightning strike could be to blame for a fire that left several people without a
place to stay in Chapel Hill .

Trees toppled onto homes, thousands were left in the dark and a lightning strike may have started a fire that forced people out of their homes.

People in the Grove Park neighborhood in Durham were busy cleaning up Tuesday.

Wind took off the tops of trees and some of them landed on one homeowner's shed who lives on Holder Road. In the front yard, a tree uprooted and fell on top of his house.

Trees throughout the neighborhood landed on top of cars and homes, and some of them did major damage inside as well.

"The thing is when it came, everything was breaking off reverse. So if you look, the wind came that way. But everything fell back this way," a person who lives in the neighborhood said.

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Orange, Person by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 08:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for central North Carolina. Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Durham; Orange; Person The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Alamance County in central North Carolina Person County in central North Carolina Orange County in central North Carolina Northwestern Chatham County in central North Carolina Durham County in central North Carolina * Until 915 AM EDT. * At 820 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Jericho to near Mebane to Siler City, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Durham, Chapel Hill, Burlington, Graham, Roxboro, Hillsborough, Siler City, Carrboro, Mebane and Rougemont. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham County, NC
Government
City
Chapel Hill, NC
County
Durham County, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alamance, Chatham, Guilford, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 07:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for central North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for central North Carolina. Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Guilford; Randolph The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Alamance County in central North Carolina Eastern Randolph County in central North Carolina Eastern Guilford County in central North Carolina Northwestern Chatham County in central North Carolina * Until 845 AM EDT. * At 746 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from McLeansville to 9 miles east of Randleman to North Carolina Zoo, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Burlington, Asheboro, Graham, Randleman, Siler City, North Carolina Zoo, Mebane, Seagrove, Elon and McLeansville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Harnett, Lee, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 09:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for central North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for central North Carolina. Target Area: Chatham; Durham; Franklin; Granville; Harnett; Lee; Orange; Person; Vance; Wake; Warren The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Person County in central North Carolina Vance County in central North Carolina Western Warren County in central North Carolina Southeastern Orange County in central North Carolina Northern Harnett County in central North Carolina Granville County in central North Carolina Lee County in central North Carolina Wake County in central North Carolina Eastern Chatham County in central North Carolina Durham County in central North Carolina Franklin County in central North Carolina * Until 1015 AM EDT. * At 919 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Virgilina to near Butner to 7 miles northeast of Sanford, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, Sanford, Henderson, Oxford, Creedmoor, Pittsboro and Louisburg. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tornado#Lightning Strike#Vehicles#Triangle
FOX8 News

Over 2,000 without power in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — There is a massive power outage affecting the City of Thomasville on Saturday. 2,448 people in the Thomasville area are currently without power, according to Duke Energy. The outage is not only affecting homes but also traffic signals in the area. Thomasville Fire & Rescue is urging people to treat lights […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
WITN

Eastern North Carolina roadway to have speed limit reduced

MARTIN & WASHINGTON COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) - Part of one Eastern North Carolina roadway will see its speed limit drop 20 miles per hour next week. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says they are temporarily lowering the speed limit on the eastbound Welch’s Creek Bridge on U.S. 64 at the Martin/Washington County Line starting on Tuesday May 31.
WASHINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
cbs17

4 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test ahead of Memorial Day weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A group that monitors river quality in North Carolina says four sites are unsafe for swimming due to high levels of fecal bacteria. The group, Sound Rivers, monitors over 50 areas in the Tar-Pamlico and Upper Neuse watersheds. Each week, a team of volunteers from the group gathers water samples from popular recreation sites from the Raleigh-Durham area to the Pamlico Sound.
WRAL News

Police investigating deadly crash in Morrisville

Morrisville, N.C. — Police are investigating a deadly crash in Morrisville overnight. The crash occurred on Chapel Hill Road between Airport Boulevard and Southport Drive around 3 a.m. Police tell us one vehicle was involved and the driver crashed into the woods off the side of the road. Police...
MORRISVILLE, NC
alamancenews.com

Long-awaited NC 119 bypass to open Friday at noon

North Carolina’s Transportation Department sometimes gets a bad rap for the seemingly languorous pace of its road projects. But the NCDOT’s reputation could get a boost in the Mebane area thanks to the progress that the agency has made on two closely-watched ventures. According to Wright Archer, the...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County pools closed for Memorial Day weekend

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Public pools in Guilford County will not be opening this Memorial Day weekend due to a shortage of lifeguards, according to a press release. “The usual Memorial Day Weekend opening for summer pools is being delayed due to a lifeguard shortage,” said Guilford County Parks Department Director Dwight Godwin. The […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
60K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy