The entrance of the University of Alaska Southeast in Juneau as seen on May 25, 2022. (Photo by Lisa Phu/Alaska Beacon) University of Alaska faculty union members will not get a raise in July. That’s despite the Board of Regents last week voting to unilaterally implement a three-year contract for the faculty with salary increases lower than recent inflation. University administration said the “unprecedented action” to implement a contract the faculty union didn’t agree with was an attempt to get it in the state budget before the Legislature adjourned. It didn’t work. By the time the Legislature received the university’s request, it was too late in the budget process to include it.

21 HOURS AGO