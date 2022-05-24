ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Santiago Ramón y Cajal: art, politics and neuroscience revolution

By Alison Abbott, View author publications, Google Scholar
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA biography charts the rise of the father of modern neuroscience. Alison Abbott covered neuroscience, and much else, for decades as Nature’s Senior European Correspondent. She is based in Munich, Germany. You have full access to this article via your institution. The Brain in Search of Itself: Santiago...

www.nature.com

