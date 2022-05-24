RETIRED PAGE Today’s vote: Turnout sounds strong so far with a few hiccups at the precincts. Rain, storms should hold off until late afternoon. Precincts open until 7 p.m. Please see sample ballots and precinct locations below.
Early issues at several precincts: That’s the report we’re getting this morning. We have notes into the elections office regarding equipment issues reported at four precincts. We took a look at several precincts this morning, from the parking lots as to not interfere. Both East Lindale (Hollywood Baptist Church) and the...hometownheadlines.com
Comments / 0