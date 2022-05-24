ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Suspends Yanks' Donaldson for 1 Game for 'Jackie' Remark

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball suspended Josh Donaldson for one game Monday after the New York Yankees slugger made multiple references to Jackie Robinson while talking to White Sox star Tim Anderson during the weekend. Donaldson also was fined an undisclosed amount for his actions Saturday...

Joe Kelly ripping Yankees brings back hateful Red Sox memories

Thankfully, the New York Yankees are done playing the Chicago White Sox for the remainder of the 2022 season. The fallout from the Josh Donaldson-Tim Anderson incident — while important to discuss and hold Donaldson accountable for — has been overblown thanks to the outrage of those who aren’t even involved. It’s safe to say most would like to move on from this, so a naturally parting of the ways until the postseason seems to be a healthy antidote.
Yanks lose Stanton, LeMahieu to injuries; LeMahieu MRI clean

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees lost All-Stars DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton to injuries Tuesday night, although the early diagnosis on LeMahieu suggests New York dodged a serious issue. LeMahieu was scratched with left wrist discomfort and Stanton exited a 7-6, 11-inning win over Baltimore with right calf...
Mike Trout reacts to Tom Brady baseball video

Tuesday, Tom Brady posted a video of himself taking in some batting practice along with Rob Gronkowski. Brady looked pretty good at the plate and had some solid cuts. He captioned the video by saying, “Wonder if that Expos offer is still on the table…”. While Brady played...
Mets, Guardians Have Agreed To Outfielder Trade

The New York Mets acquired outfielder Daniel Johnson from the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. According to Newsday's Tim Healey, the Mets will send the 26-year-old to their Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse after acquiring him for cash considerations. Johnson is a career .202/.245/.337 hitter through 94 career MLB plate appearances, most...
MLB World Reacts To Frustrating Yankees Fan Video

In the latest case of poor Yankees fan behavior, a member of the home team's crowd robbed a child of an Aaron Judge baseball and the memory of a lifetime. When a ball was fouled off to right field , New York's star slugger attempted to hand a young fan a souvenir before a grown man's arm reached over and grabbed it away.
MLB world blasts umpire after another blatant missed call

Whether Major League Baseball will go to robot umpires in the future remains to be seen. But the human umpires aren’t making a great case for themselves in 2022. In Wednesday’s game between the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres, Milwaukee reliever Luis Perdomo threw a pitch to San Diego’s Austin Nola. It was an obvious strike — to everyone except home plate umpire Tripp Gibson, that is.
Josh Winckowski set to make Red Sox debut this weekend

BOSTON -- Red Sox pitching prospect Josh Winckowski is expected to make his big league debut this weekend. Manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Winckowski will likely start the second game of Boston's double header with the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.Winckowski, a 23-year-old righty, was acquired from the Mets in a three-team trade last February that sent Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals. (Franchy Cordero also came to Boston in the trade.) He is currently the 13th-ranked prospect in the Boston farm system.Added to the Red Sox 40-man roster last November, Winckowski has spent the 2022 season with Triple-A Worcester. He owns a 3.13 ERA and 34 strikeouts to just six walks over 31.2 innings over seven starts. Winckowski split his 2021 season between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. He made 23 appearances for the two teams, 23 of which were starts, and compiled a 9-4 record with a 3.94 ERA while striking out 101 batters over 112 innings pitched.
Is Zach Wilson a Rangers or Islanders fan? Jets QB declares his stance

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson sets the record straight on his hockey fandom. Zach Wilson has an identity crisis on his hands when it comes to his NHL fandom. Mere weeks after he was selected with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the New York Jets quarterback captured the hearts of New York Islanders fans by going wild with Jets teammates during Isles playoff games at Nassau Coliseum. Wilson, Dan Feeney, and other Jets players cheered on Long Island’s local team through a playoff run that fell just one victory shy of the Stanley Cup Finals.
The $140M Basher Behind The Red Sox’s Hot Streak

After an ice-cold start to the season, the Red Sox’s offense has finally caught fire — led by their prized offseason acquisition. With Tuesday’s 16-3 blowout of the White Sox, Boston is 10-3 and has scored 95 runs over the last 13 games — compared to 95 over the first 29 games (10-19).
