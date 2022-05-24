Commendation Ceremony Honors Cotuit EMS for April Rescue

MEDFORD - A National Grid worker died early Thursday morning after an incident on the job in Medford.The unidentified worker was at a project on Salem Street when something went wrong around midnight. Police shut down the road and the worker and three officers who responded were taken to the hospital.Police said the officers are okay and were taken as a precaution after being checked by EMS at the scene."With great sadness we can confirm that early this morning a National Grid electric employee died after sustaining injuries on the job while working in Medford, Massachusetts," the company said in a statement. "Our immediate priority is ensuring we are doing everything we can to support this employee's family and colleagues. We therefore will not be sharing any additional information at this time." There's no word yet on how the worker was hurt and what the officers were checked for. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has joined police in the investigation.Medford firefighters were also called in because the power was cut to a home on Salem Street. Some of the people living there have medical issues so the firefighters were there in case someone needed help.

MEDFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO