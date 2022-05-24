ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

Commendation Ceremony Honors Cotuit EMS for April Rescue

capecoddaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARNSTABLE – A commendation ceremony will be held at noon Tuesday, May 24...

capecoddaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
capecoddaily.com

Provincetown Police employees credited with saving a life this past Sunday

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report that on Sunday at approximately 7 PM, Andreia Ribas, who was their on-duty emergency dispatcher, took a 911 call for a male party that was reported to be actively seizing. Officer Simon Saliba and Sergeant Glenn Enos were both dispatched to the location of the patient. Upon arrival, Officer Saliba […] The post Provincetown Police employees credited with saving a life this past Sunday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
MassLive.com

Tamar Bucci, Massachusetts state trooper killed in crash, honored by Middlesex Community College

Middlesex Community College awarded a state trooper who died in the line of duty in March with a certificate in criminal and social justice. The trooper, Tamar Bucci, was presented with the posthumous certificate honors in criminal and social justice during Middlesex Community College’s business, legal studies, public service and STEM graduation ceremony on May 25.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Man Who Lost Legs in Boston Construction Accident Starts Rehab

Will Ortega's smile is infectious and almost never leaves his face. It's hard to believe he is just three weeks removed from a horrible construction accident that cost him his legs. Ortega was working on the demolition of the former Edison Power Plant in South Boston when a mezzanine collapsed....
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

One worker dies, three injured in Medford accident

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One National Grid worker died and three were taken to the hospital after a Medford work accident, according to the Medford Police Department. The workers were at 500 Salem St. at 12:30 a.m. underground when the detail officer on scene called for assistance from additional officers.
MEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Barnstable, MA
CBS Boston

National Grid worker dead after incident on job in Medford

MEDFORD - A National Grid worker died early Thursday morning after an incident on the job in Medford.The unidentified worker was at a project on Salem Street when something went wrong around midnight. Police shut down the road and the worker and three officers who responded were taken to the hospital.Police said the officers are okay and were taken as a precaution after being checked by EMS at the scene."With great sadness we can confirm that early this morning a National Grid electric employee died after sustaining injuries on the job while working in Medford, Massachusetts," the company said in a statement. "Our immediate priority is ensuring we are doing everything we can to support this employee's family and colleagues. We therefore will not be sharing any additional information at this time." There's no word yet on how the worker was hurt and what the officers were checked for. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has joined police in the investigation.Medford firefighters were also called in because the power was cut to a home on Salem Street. Some of the people living there have medical issues so the firefighters were there in case someone needed help.  
MEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commendation Ceremony#Emergency Response
ABC6.com

VIDEO: Boat crew spots baby whale just off New Bedford coast

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford tow boat company crew captured a rare sighting Wednesday. The crew spotted what is believed to be a baby humpback whale about a mile off the New Bedford coast. According to owner Capt. Clint Allen of TowBoatUS New Bedford, one of...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecod.com

Local firefighters graduate state fire academy

STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 35 recruits from the MFA Call/Volunteer Recruit Firefighter Training Program. The graduates received certificates of completion at a ceremony held this evening at Bridgewater State University.
POLITICS
vineyardgazette.com

Driver Cited After Collision at Intersection of Barnes, West Tisbury Roads

Two people were transported to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and treated for minor injuries after a head-on collision at the intersection of Barnes Road and the West Tisbury Road Monday afternoon, Edgartown police said. Dylan Sisco, 24, of West Tisbury, was charged with negligent operation of a vehicle and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Gardner
quincyquarry.com

Barnstable Police know to do what Quincy Police do not? #quincypolice #quincypolice

Barnstable Police know to do what Quincy Police do not?. – News from elsewhere covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. In what all but assuredly only adds to the pain of how at least a few Quincy police officers clearly appear to have been busted for enabling a Massachusetts State Police house whacker get off, along comes a story out of Hyannis that involves the son of the Massachusetts State Police Colonel.
QUINCY, MA
capecod.com

Falmouth Police searching for missing woman

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are looking for a missing woman. Christina Dimaggio went missing on Monday at approximately 11:00 AM. She was last seen leaving a Gifford Street residence on foot wearing sweat pants and a t-shirt or sweat shirt. Christina is described as a white female, 4’11 inches tall and weighing 100 lbs. She has dark brown curly hair and hazel/green eyes. Please contact the Falmouth Police Department if you have information on Christina’s whereabouts. 774-255-4527.
FALMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Mattapoisett’s Ned’s Point Lighthouse Struck by Vandals

Mattapoisett Police are investigating after the Ned’s Point Lighthouse was vandalized over the weekend. Sal Giglia is one of the three lighthouse keepers for Ned’s Point in addition to being a staff officer for the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla in Marion. He said he was shocked by the vandalism that occurred at the lighthouse sometime this past Saturday.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
capecoddaily.com

Sunday Journal – Steamship Authority Summer Forecast

Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start of the busy summer season for Cape Cod, and the Steamship Authority says that it is geared up for a similarly busy travel season. Between physical upgrades like improvements to terminals and digital ones like a new app, General Manager of the Steamship Authority Robert Davis says… .
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy