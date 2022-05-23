FIREWORKS RETURN TO CHULA VISTA

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the City of Chula Vista is pleased to sponsor a spectacular fireworks display on the Fourth of July beginning at dusk (approximately 9 p.m.). The free event will be held at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center (CVEATC) located at 2800 Olympic Parkway. The Chula Vista 4th Fest event is being provided by the City, CVEATC and Local Media San Diego radio partners. Special simultaneous music will accompany the fireworks on radio station 100.7 BIG FM.

Launched from the athlete training grounds, excellent viewing of the fireworks is available at the CVEATC and nearby Mountain Hawk Park. The CVEATC can accommodate a maximum number of 5,000 attendees and 600 vehicles. Parking is free and gates will open at 7 p.m. Please be aware of several restrictions: alcohol, pop-up tents, grills and umbrellas are not allowed on the premises, and all animals and drones are strictly prohibited at the Training Center. Attendees may bring blankets, portable chairs and snacks. Several food trucks will be on site for food purchases.

Additional free parking is available at New Hope Community Church, 2720 Olympic Parkway, adjacent to the Training Center, for approximately 300 vehicles. The same restrictions above regarding alcohol, drones, etc., apply at the church parking lot.

Mountain Hawk Park, 1475 Lake Crest Drive, opens at 7:30 a.m. and can accommodate 3,000 people. Street parking is available on a first-come basis. Park rules include no charcoal grills, no glass bottles, or tents. All City parks will close at 10 p.m.