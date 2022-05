The Rockingham County Baseball League opened its season on Saturday night with two games on the schedule. Defending champion New Market began its season with an 8-1 win over Broadway behind a dominant effort on the mound by 2021 RCBL Pitcher of the Year Kirk Messick. He allowed only one run and three hits in eight innings, and he struck out 12 and didn’t walk a batter.

