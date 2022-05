Ernest Rudolph Mueller was born on May 25, 1891, making today his 131st birthday. Ernest (or Ernst) was the son of Theodore and Emma (Thomas) Mueller, making him a member of what we call the “Frohna Mueller’s”. And, as you would expect, he was baptized at Concordia Lutheran Church in Frohna. Below is an image of his baptism record from the books of that congregation.

