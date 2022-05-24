ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Global Battery Metals Granted Four New Mineral Leases to Expand its Michigan Nickel-Copper Project

 3 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2022) - Global Battery Metals Ltd.(TSXV:GBML) (OTCQB:REZZF) (FSE:REZ) (the "Company" or "GBML"), is pleased to announce it has been granted four Surface and...

