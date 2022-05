The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter wishes to thank the community for its tremendous response to its urgent pleas for medium-to-large adult dog adopters and fosters. On Tuesday, May 17, there were 174 dogs in the shelter – 74 overcapacity. They sent out pleas for help and on Monday, May 23, there were 94 dogs in the shelter. “The outpouring of support from the people in this community was breathtaking. We are beyond grateful to everyone that helped in any way whether it was by adopting, fostering, rescuing, volunteering, donating or spreading the word, The community made the difference and helped us to continue our life-saving mission,” said Misty Valenta, WCRAS animal services director.

