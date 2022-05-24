12.5 Foot Alligator Removed From Popular Shreveport Neighborhood

My wife and I drove to Natchitoches last Saturday to attend the Natchitoches Jazz & Rhythm & Blues Festival, which actually featured a lot more types of music than just rhythm & blues! A fact I wish Id've know before hand, because I would have loved to caught the Celtic & Irish music. But we weren't able to get down there before about 5P, right when the rain really hit. Fortunately it didn't last long, and we were able to park and make our way down to the riverfront. Now, if you haven't been to Natchitoches lately, you'll be pleasantly surprised at the work that has been done on the riverfront. They've built a huge, covered stage with brick columns and shingled roof that is really nice. They've reworked the steep embankment to make seating with concrete walls near the new stage.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 7 DAYS AGO