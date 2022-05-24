ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

12.5 Foot Alligator Removed From Popular Shreveport Neighborhood

By Krystal Montez
News Radio 710 KEEL
News Radio 710 KEEL
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Do you remember when traffic on I-49 in Desoto Parish came to a standstill earlier this month? It was a mammoth alligator our buddy Gary McCoy called it "Godzilla-ish" and he wasn't lying about this alligator on I-49, it was 13 feet long. If you need to refresh your...

710keel.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Pets & Animals
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
Shreveport, LA
Government
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Historic Group Could Take Over State Building

State Office Building in Shreveport could be transferred to a redevelopment authority. As part of the plan to relocate state government offices to downtown Shreveport, the state is planning to transfer the historic Mary Allen State Office building to the Shreveport Implementation and Redevelopment Authority (SIRA). This measure is expected to be voted on this week.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Former SPD Detective Hired as Grambling Chief

Retired Shreveport homicide detective Rod Demery has been hired as police chief at Grambling State University. Demery will lead the university’s police department to ensure the college campus is a safe and secure place to get a higher education. He will also work closely with university leaders including President Richard Gallot, Jr.
GRAMBLING, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Recalled Jif Peanut Butter Found In Shreveport

Earlier this week Erin reported about a huge recall by the JM Smucker Company, the makers of Jif peanut butter. My first reaction was "probably not here". When I looked up information about the recall, there was a map showing states involved, and Louisiana wasn't even on the map. We had just purchased one of those large two-packs of Jif from Sam's locally. But after the report of a salmonella outbreak related to Jif, even my wife 'encouraged' me to check our lot numbers. I found out our jars did fall under the recalled batch. The Food and Drug Administration says the recalled peanut butter has the codes 1274425 – 2140425. You will find the lot codes next to the “best-if-used-by” date.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Gator#Swimming#Desoto Parish#The Provenance Community#Provenance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Officially Has A New Police Chief

I first want to personally congratulate Chief Wayne Smith on his new appointment as Shreveport's newest Police Chief. If you haven't met Chief Wayne Smith and wondered to yourself, "Is he REALLY that nice?", I can tell you from personal experience... yes... he is really that nice of a man. I met Chief Smith years ago when he was still a Captain, when I had turned in a weapon I found in the middle of Grimmett Drive. I have since seen him at various funtions and events over the years, and gotten to know him on a more personal level.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Why Quality of Life Events Like the Red River Revel & Mudbug Madness Are Important

My wife and I drove to Natchitoches last Saturday to attend the Natchitoches Jazz & Rhythm & Blues Festival, which actually featured a lot more types of music than just rhythm & blues! A fact I wish Id've know before hand, because I would have loved to caught the Celtic & Irish music. But we weren't able to get down there before about 5P, right when the rain really hit. Fortunately it didn't last long, and we were able to park and make our way down to the riverfront. Now, if you haven't been to Natchitoches lately, you'll be pleasantly surprised at the work that has been done on the riverfront. They've built a huge, covered stage with brick columns and shingled roof that is really nice. They've reworked the steep embankment to make seating with concrete walls near the new stage.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Vivian Man Arrested for Shooting at Truck on LA-1

Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Vivian man who shot at a truck while driving on LA-1. On Wednesday, May 25, 30-year-old Matthew Vanschoick shot a semi-truck owned by DOC Energy Services of Oil City. The truck was damaged but the driver was not injured. The...
OIL CITY, LA
KEEL Radio

Man Shot and Killed in Ingleside Neighborhood Named by Caddo Coroner

A man shot and killed in Shreveport's mid-city Ingleside neighborhood Monday, May 23, 2022, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Spencer D. Merritt, 41, of the 3100 block of Fulton Street, was doing renovation work on a family residence just before noon when he was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:05 p.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport, LA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy