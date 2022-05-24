ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

Roosevelt Inlet parking changes confounding

By Bill, Joan Byrne
Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

After spending almost an hour at the new Roosevelt Inlet parking lot on Saturday afternoon, we can see no logic in the rearrangement and reorganization of the parking area. What used to be a laid-back operation set up for people, especially in the...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 5/27/22

DNREC announces beach access closures due to storm damage. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced May 26 that multiple Delaware State Parks drive- and walk-on crossings will be closed this Memorial Day weekend due to widespread erosion along Delaware’s coastline from a May 8 nor’easter causing unsafe drop-offs where the crossings meet the beach. Also, very little beach is available for drive-on surf fishing even during low tide at the closed locations.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Former Lewes mayor says farewell

Since first purchasing property in Lewes in 1979, I have been witness to the amazing transformation of this community. With my first purchase of commercial property in 1986, I have been directly involved in the metamorphosis of our now-thriving historic business district. I have worked to ensure that our local businesses have brought a unique mix of independent shopkeepers who have been able to differentiate themselves from the chain stores in the surrounding area.
LEWES, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware Memorial Day dune crossing closures

Multiple vehicle and pedestrian beach access points will be closed during Memorial Day weekend, DNREC announced Thursday. The drive-on and walk-on crossings sustained damage during a May 8 nor’easter. Unsafe drop-offs along the dunes where the crossings meet the beach necessitated the closures. Very little beach is available for drive-on surf fishing, even during low tide at the closed locations, ... Read More
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – May 27, 2022

The English Diner opened in 1939 on the corner of Wicomico Street and Baltimore Avenue. Moved to 21st Street and Philadelphia Avenue in the last 1950s, it was one of Ocean City’s most popular family restaurants. It was known as “Little City Hall” for the daily breakfast gatherings of...
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Traffic
Local
Delaware Government
Lewes, DE
Government
Lewes, DE
Traffic
City
Lewes, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes residents discuss proposed subdivision code

Development in Lewes can be a polarizing issue, and controversy surrounding new subdivisions has highlighted the universal need for clarity and a desire to almost entirely replace the city’s code regarding subdivisions and land development. Members of the public were given a chance to voice their concerns on a draft crafted by a subcommittee of the planning commission at a public hearing May 10. Definitions and questions about the preservation of history highlighted concerns.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Commercial project approved along Route 24

V&M LLC of Rehoboth Beach has been granted a conditional use to construct a 5,000-square-foot convenience store with 10 fuel pumps, and a three-story, 12,000-square-foot office building on a three-acre parcel on the southwestern corner of Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road between Lewes and Rehoboth Beach. At its May...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Bon voyage to CAMP Rehoboth Executive Director David Mariner

The board of directors of CAMP Rehoboth recently announced that Executive Director David Mariner will be leaving the organization effective May 31. David has helped increase diversity and education in Sussex County. Come out to CAMP Rehoboth Saturday, May 28, and help TransLiance send David off on his good voyage forward. Find out where his ship is going and how you can help fill its sails.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Space#Confounding
Cape Gazette

Sussex council approves updated building code

Sussex County Council has approved an updated 2021 International Building Code, but without a requirement for residential sprinklers. Council President Mike Vincent, a lifetime member of the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department, said residential sprinklers are still on the table. “There is a lot of information we need to gather about cost,” he said. “There are a lot of questions out there, and we can amend the ordinance at any point. We need to get facts and not opinions. This is not a dead issue.”
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex council District 5 has no Democrat candidates

If you live in recently redistricted Sussex County Council District 5 and you are a registered Democrat, unregistered or a registered independent voter, as of now you will not have a say in November’s county council election!. Why? Because the Democratic party cannot find a candidate to run in...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Three Delaware Counties Each Offer Unique Features

One of the most important conversations we have with clients who are searching for new homes focuses on both the types of architectural features they love and how they really want to spend their leisure time. Nights at the theatre or days on the beach? Pickleball or golf? Container gardening...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Ocean Pines Public Works Yard to Close for Summer

OCEAN PINES, Md.- The Ocean Pines Public Works yard will be open to Ocean Pines residents through May 28, before closing for the summer. The Ocean Pines Association said the yard will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Yard debris may be dropped off during this time.
OCEAN PINES, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
delaware.gov

Governor Carney Terminates Limited State of Emergency in Kent County

WILMINGTON, Del. — Governor John Carney on Wednesday terminated the limited State of Emergency in Kent County put in place on Monday, May 23 due to the barge fire occurring in the Delaware Bay. “First responders fought the fires and successfully kept our community and our environment safe,” said...
KENT COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes beaches will be guarded this summer

Visitors to Lewes Beach will see a familiar sight this Memorial Day weekend, but it’s one they were not expecting to see just days ago. Lewes has hired Strohm Edwards, head coach of the Makos Swim Club, to be its new lifeguard captain. The city will now be able to employ a full force of lifeguards for the holiday weekend, and should be able to recruit the 10 to 12 guards necessary for a full patrol. That seemed impossible just a few weeks ago. The situation became so dire that the decision was made to leave beaches unguarded this summer, rather than risk guarding the beaches with a skeleton patrol.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Coral Lakes application sent back to Sussex P&Z

The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission will have to review the record on the Coral Lakes subdivision and render another decision. With a 3-2 vote following an appeal hearing at its May 24 meeting, council remanded the application back to the commission with a deadline of Aug. 31. Another public hearing will not be scheduled and the commission will have to reconsider material already in the public record.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

One step forward, one step backward for environment

On May 17, Sussex County Council passed an ordinance intended to better protect wetlands and waterways by enhancing buffers between them and new subdivisions. The result is both a clear step forward and a clear step backward for protections at a crucial moment for waterway health. While the council is commended for the gains realized, much more effective buffers are needed to protect and restore the Inland Bays.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

OPEN HOUSE-SAT-5/28-11AM-2PM-40142 N CAROLINA AVE #26-FENWICK ISLAND

40142 N Carolina Avenue #26, Fenwick Island, DE 19944 ~ Admiral Bridge - Sit back, relax, and enjoy hearing the waves from your balcony and being about 150 feet from sand between your toes and swimming in the Atlantic Ocean. Rarely available, this end until townhome at Admirals Bridge could be your next beach retreat. Never rented, freshly painted and ready for you to move in and enjoy summer 2022 as this unit is being sold furnished. Boasts 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 baths, wood burning fireplace, multiple outdoors spaces including decks, balconies, and patio area. Outside Shower, additional storage space, and assigned parking under the unit with extra guest parking in the community. Park your car and enjoy being able to walk to beach, pool, and all Fenwick Island has to offer. Schedule your showing today.
FENWICK ISLAND, DE
Cape Gazette

New Street Home Offers Grace and Better Odds!

Georgetown, DE … An affordable housing shortage is especially difficult for people often rejected for their personal history. This fuels a homeless crisis that feeds a cycle of drugs and alcohol relapse and criminal activity. According to Delaware Criminal Justice Council, the state's three-year recidivism rate is nearly 65% percent, the second-highest in the country (behind Alaska); and for drug crimes it’s frighteningly higher at close to 80% percent, and it’s getting even worse. Last year, the Delaware Continuum of Care found homelessness increased 35% percent statewide, with Sussex County worst of all climbing 128% percent.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Friendly’s appears to be reopening near Rehoboth

It appears Friendly’s on Route 1 near Rehoboth is now hiring – and this time it’s for real. The local restaurant of the nationwide chain closed its doors in July 2021 without any explanation. “Now Hiring” was still on its sign board facing Route 1 when it closed. There have been construction vehicles on site for weeks now and the dining room is under construction. The person inside the restaurant May 19 said he was not the person to speak with on the details about the restaurant.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Kudos to Lewes for starting Lewes Line

A letter to the editor expresses a reader's opinion and, as such, is not reflective of the editorial opinions of this newspaper. To submit a letter to the editor for publishing, send an email to newsroom@capegazette.com. Letters must be signed and include a telephone number and address for verification. Please keep letters to 500 words or fewer. We reserve the right to edit for content and length. Letters should be responsive to issues addressed in the Cape Gazette rather than content from other publications or media. Only one letter per author will be published every 30 days. Letters restating information and opinions already offered by the same author will not be used. Letters must focus on issues of general, local concern, not personalities or specific businesses.
LEWES, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy