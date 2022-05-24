Roosevelt Inlet parking changes confounding

40142 N Carolina Avenue #26, Fenwick Island, DE 19944 ~ Admiral Bridge - Sit back, relax, and enjoy hearing the waves from your balcony and being about 150 feet from sand between your toes and swimming in the Atlantic Ocean. Rarely available, this end until townhome at Admirals Bridge could be your next beach retreat. Never rented, freshly painted and ready for you to move in and enjoy summer 2022 as this unit is being sold furnished. Boasts 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 baths, wood burning fireplace, multiple outdoors spaces including decks, balconies, and patio area. Outside Shower, additional storage space, and assigned parking under the unit with extra guest parking in the community. Park your car and enjoy being able to walk to beach, pool, and all Fenwick Island has to offer. Schedule your showing today.
