Roosevelt Inlet parking changes confounding

Visitors to Lewes Beach will see a familiar sight this Memorial Day weekend, but it’s one they were not expecting to see just days ago. Lewes has hired Strohm Edwards, head coach of the Makos Swim Club, to be its new lifeguard captain. The city will now be able to employ a full force of lifeguards for the holiday weekend, and should be able to recruit the 10 to 12 guards necessary for a full patrol. That seemed impossible just a few weeks ago. The situation became so dire that the decision was made to leave beaches unguarded this summer, rather than risk guarding the beaches with a skeleton patrol.

LEWES, DE ・ 9 HOURS AGO