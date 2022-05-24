ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Newsletter: Honors for Al Hodge and Harry Musselwhite; Dr. Leonard Reeves calls it a career. ROC'ing the River District. Big honors for small Rome company. Peaks & Valleys.

That's our response to news that Al Hodge, the longtime president and chief executive office of the Rome Floyd Chamber and now busy business consultant, is to be honored tonight. Hodge is to receive a commendation from the Consul General of Japan, Kazuyuki Takeuchi, during a noon gathering today.

Record-low jobless rates in Floyd, Bartow and much of Northwest Georgia in April. Plenty of options for those looking for summer work as well.

In context: Even with record low unemployment rates posted across much of our area, graduating high school students as well as idle college students should be able to find something to do this summer. “Help wanted” signs are out just about everywhere, including storefront windows, on electronic display boards and even both static and flashing billboards. Even Thursday morning, on the jobs section of the Rome Floyd Chamber’s website, 152 options are posted. Finding — and retaining — workers remains a challenge for small business, especially those in restaurant and hospitality trades in our area.
First National Community Bank headlines. Newsletter on Dunkin countdown, Cartersville Kroger adding liquor store, primary aftermath, Peaks & Valleys. COVID cases rising. Holiday weekend: Graduations, events, weather.

Dunkin about ready on Shorter Avenue. Massive Kroger in Cartersville adding liquor sales. Politics: Exiting with class; 75% no shows. Peaks & Valleys. Community Kitchen’s ‘pantries;’ more vote count issues. Health: Floyd EMS to provide ambulance service in Chattooga starting in August; pairs with $18 million emergency...
Newsletter: Dunkin about ready on Shorter Avenue. Massive Kroger in Cartersville adding liquor sales. Politics: Exiting with class; 75% no shows. Peaks & Valleys.

Just add signs at Dunkin doughnuts in West Rome: They’ve done a quick and gorgeous job with the new Dunkin doughnuts and beverages shop at 2101 Shorter Ave. in West Rome. So far, the only official word on progress is “coming soon” but our guess is it is about a month away at the most.
First National Community Bank headlines. Texas massacre renews safety concerns at local schools, churches. Record-low jobless rates across NW Georgia. Wet, maybe stormy day ahead. State COVID cases jump.

One Community’s ‘faith leaders’ weary of school, church attacks. ‘Nothing was done after Sandy Hook … Buffalo is yesterday’s news.’. Texas school shooting aftermath: Floyd schools already planned extra security at graduations starting tonight; Rome Police ‘extra walk-throughs’ at city schools. Polk Police part of ‘increased presence on law enforcement at your schools in the coming days.’
Obituaries: Grace Moore Brinson, Charles Gregory Parris, Mr. Randy Lee Powell, Ms. Evelyn Bernice Smith.

Charles Gregory Parris, age 62, of Silver Creek, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at a Marietta hospital. Mr. Parris was born in Rome, Georgia on August 7, 1959, son of the late Charles David Parris and the late Geneva Willoughby Parris. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Gina Lee Rowland Parris, by a son, Chad Parris, and by a sister, Vickie Floyd. Prior to retirement, Mr. Parris worked for a number of years for Atlanta Gas Light. He was a member of Crosspoint Community Church and the Mackey Lodge #120 F.&A.M. Mr. Parris was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing, and traveling.
More than 400 new jobs coming to North Georgia

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – During a virtual press conference, U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff announced that 470 new jobs will be coming to Dalton, Georgia. According to the press release, Dalton-based Qcells will expand its solar module manufacturing facility, investing $171 million. “Today, I can announce that nearly 500 new jobs are coming to Whitfield […]
The 3 Best Small Towns in Georgia

Georgia's small towns provide a unique insight into the state's history and culture. Every town has its own distinct character, from the charming streets of Savannah to the rolling hills of north Georgia. While some visitors may be tempted by the hustle and bustle of Atlanta, others will appreciate the slower pace of life in a small town.
26-Year-Old Georgia Woman Dies in Skydiving Accident

A woman has died after a skydiving accident in Georgia, according to officials. A 26-year-old Roswell woman, whose name has not been released, was involved in a fatal incident during a skydiving session in Polk County Sunday, according to County Coroner Norman Smith. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the incident...
Health: Floyd EMS to provide ambulance service in Chattooga starting in August; pairs with $18 million emergency center planned in Trion.

Media release: Floyd Emergency Medical Services (EMS) will become Chattooga County’s official emergency medical service provider beginning in August. County Commissioner Blake Elsberry announced the agreement Thursday, just weeks after Atrium Health Floyd gained approval from the Georgia Department of Community Health to build a freestanding emergency department in the county.
Graduations: Armuchee High School’s graduation is indoors tonight. Video from Wednesday’s Pepperell High commencement. Up next: Coosa on Friday, Model and Rome on Saturday morning.

Above: The Facebook Watch recording of Pepperell High’s graduation Wednesday night. We’ll post photo links as they become available. For photos, please click here. Armuchee High School’s graduation is moving indoors Thursday night. Originally planned for the stadium, the ceremony will now be held in the gymnasium beginning at the saem time, 7:30 p.m. Seniors will be given 12 tickets each during graduation rehearsal. The decision was made citing this week’s rainy conditions.
Cedartown Tag Office Down

I just wanted to inform everyone that our system in Cedartown has been down for two days now. We have IT working on it so hopefully in the next 24 hours we will be able to process Motor Vehicle transactions. Our Rockmart location is working so we have recommended customers to go there or online. If the problem has not been fixed by Friday morning I will send you another update.
‘Save Pine Log’ concerns as 14,000-acre Georgia property hits the market

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of people fear they’ll lose access to a major hiking, hunting, and fishing area just outside metro Atlanta. Pine Log Wildlife Management Area is 14,000 acres in Cherokee and Bartow Counties, less than an hour drive from downtown Atlanta. The land is part of a 19,000-acre property put up for sale in May.
CrimeWatch: Arrests in Northwest Georgia plus fire reports brought to you by Big Dan’s Car Wash. Honors for Rome Police Department’s K-9 Ash, handler Officer Josh Glover.

About this page: Updates from the Floyd County Jail three times a day: 4 and 8 a.m., and 8 p.m. The latest each day from the Bartow County Jail. Reports from the Polk County Jail (weekdays). Updates from Cartersville Police and Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services. Plus: Safety, crime-fighting tips.
Texas school shooting aftermath: Floyd schools already planned extra security at graduations starting tonight; Rome Police ‘extra walk-throughs’ at city schools. Polk Police part of ‘increased presence on law enforcement at your schools in the coming days.’

Floyd County Schools start high school graduations tonight at Pepperell High with Armuchee set for Thursday, Coosa Friday and Model Saturday morning. If attending, you might see an expanded security detail at each. Wednesday morning, we sent notes to area school and police asking about enhanced security in the hours...
2022 Elections: Georgia’s down-ballot races take shape

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger became the most famous election official in America after he fended off overtures by former President Donald J. Trump in his attempt to overturn the result of the 2020 Presidential Election. In Trump’s quest to find 11,780 votes (the amount needed to beat President Joe Biden), Raffensperger stood his […] The post 2022 Elections: Georgia’s down-ballot races take shape appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Obituaries: Mr. Randy Lee Powell, Mr. Derricus J. Smith, Gertrude Walters.

Mr. Derricus J. Smith, age 21, of Rome transitioned May 21, 2022. The service will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Greater Christ Temple RPC on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Rome, GA. Interment will follow at Eastview Cemetery. F. K. Jones Funeral Home. Gertrude Walters,...
Georgia voters showed us these 3 things about the fall election

Jerry Marinich (right), the Forsyth County, Ga., Republican Party chairman, poses at the party headquarters with Bea Wilson and Ed Murray, two recently trained poll watchers. Steve Inskeep/NPR hide caption. toggle caption Steve Inskeep/NPR. In Atlanta’s distant suburbs, voters across the political spectrum report that local life is good in...
Memorial Day weekend: Fairview-Brown annual barbecue gets things started Friday; free concert at Bridgepoint Plaza; full weekend commemorating Memorial Day at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds.

Fairview-E.S. Brown’s 13th annual barbecue will take place between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center and from 11 to 4 p.m. at the Welcome Center in Cave Spring. The event is catered by Williams Brothers BBQ. Menu includes whole Boston butt, ribs, brisket, pork, chicken and sides. All proceeds will benefit operational expenses at the historic Fairview School in Cave Spring. Tickets may be purchased at: Last Stop Gift Shop or Rome History Center. For more: fairviewbrown.org to order ahead and pick up.
