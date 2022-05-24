ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports: Cartersville goes for 5A baseball championship tonight at 5; game delayed Monday by rain. Atlanta Braves fall at home. Rome Braves open series in New York today; half game out of first place.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 3 days ago

Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Cartersville goes for 5A baseball championship tonight at 5; game delayed Monday by rain. Atlanta Braves fall at home. Rome Braves open series in New York today; half game out of first place.

hometownheadlines.com

hometownheadlines.com

Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports: Cartersville blanked 9-0 as Loganville wins 5A baseball championship. Darlington grad Anna Claire Atha follows dad into coaching. Berry softball catcher Anna Jackson named the best in NCAA Division III. Rome Braves win 3-1.

Truett's Chick-fil-A Sports: Cartersville blanked 9-0 as Loganville wins 5A baseball championship. Darlington grad Anna Claire Atha follows dad into coaching. Berry softball catcher Anna Jackson named the best in NCAA Division III. Rome Braves win 3-1.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

LHS Red Devils bring home the 2022 GHSA AAAAA State Baseball Championship

After Cartersville shut out Loganville in the second game Saturday, forcing a third game in the series, the Loganville Varsity Red Devils returned the favor last night and came roaring back to win the 2022 AAAAA GHSA Georgia Baseball Championship. With a 9-0 shutout against Cartersville in Rome on Tuesday, the LHS baseball team returned the title to Loganville for the sixth time in the school’s history – 2008, 2012, 2017, 2018, 2019 and now 2022 Georgia GHSA AAAAA State Baseball Champions.
LOGANVILLE, GA
hometownheadlines.com

Graduations: Armuchee High School’s graduation is moving indoors Thursday night. Pepperell set for tonight, Coosa on Friday, Model and Rome on Saturday morning.

Armuchee High School’s graduation is moving indoors Thursday night. Originally planned for the stadium, the ceremony will now be held in the gymnasium beginning at the saem time, 7:30 p.m. Seniors will be given 12 tickets each during graduation rehearsal. The decision was made citing this week’s rainy conditions.
ARMUCHEE, GA
hometownheadlines.com

First National Community Bank headlines. Newsletter on Dunkin countdown, Cartersville Kroger adding liquor store, primary aftermath, Peaks & Valleys. COVID cases rising. Holiday weekend: Graduations, events, weather.

Dunkin about ready on Shorter Avenue. Massive Kroger in Cartersville adding liquor sales. Politics: Exiting with class; 75% no shows. Peaks & Valleys. Community Kitchen’s ‘pantries;’ more vote count issues. Health: Floyd EMS to provide ambulance service in Chattooga starting in August; pairs with $18 million emergency...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
WRDW-TV

Evans’s Spann signs with Shorter University

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Evans senior wide receiver Jourdain Spann signed his NLI with Shorter University on Monday. Spann became the fifth senior from Barrett Davis’s 2021 squad to sign on playing college ball. He joins the likes of Kaleb Jackson and Joe Hampton as skill players from last year’s team to sign NLI’s.
EVANS, GA
hometownheadlines.com

Memorial Day weekend: Fairview-Brown annual barbecue gets things started Friday; free concert at Bridgepoint Plaza; full weekend commemorating Memorial Day at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds.

Fairview-E.S. Brown’s 13th annual barbecue will take place between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center and from 11 to 4 p.m. at the Welcome Center in Cave Spring. The event is catered by Williams Brothers BBQ. Menu includes whole Boston butt, ribs, brisket, pork, chicken and sides. All proceeds will benefit operational expenses at the historic Fairview School in Cave Spring. Tickets may be purchased at: Last Stop Gift Shop or Rome History Center. For more: fairviewbrown.org to order ahead and pick up.
ROME, GA
hometownheadlines.com

Newsletter: Dunkin about ready on Shorter Avenue. Massive Kroger in Cartersville adding liquor sales. Politics: Exiting with class; 75% no shows. Peaks & Valleys.

Just add signs at Dunkin doughnuts in West Rome: They’ve done a quick and gorgeous job with the new Dunkin doughnuts and beverages shop at 2101 Shorter Ave. in West Rome. So far, the only official word on progress is “coming soon” but our guess is it is about a month away at the most.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
hometownheadlines.com

Obituaries: Grace Moore Brinson, Charles Gregory Parris, Mr. Randy Lee Powell, Ms. Evelyn Bernice Smith.

Charles Gregory Parris, age 62, of Silver Creek, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at a Marietta hospital. Mr. Parris was born in Rome, Georgia on August 7, 1959, son of the late Charles David Parris and the late Geneva Willoughby Parris. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Gina Lee Rowland Parris, by a son, Chad Parris, and by a sister, Vickie Floyd. Prior to retirement, Mr. Parris worked for a number of years for Atlanta Gas Light. He was a member of Crosspoint Community Church and the Mackey Lodge #120 F.&A.M. Mr. Parris was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing, and traveling.
ROME, GA
hometownheadlines.com

Record-low jobless rates in Floyd, Bartow and much of Northwest Georgia in April. Plenty of options for those looking for summer work as well.

In context: Even with record low unemployment rates posted across much of our area, graduating high school students as well as idle college students should be able to find something to do this summer. “Help wanted” signs are out just about everywhere, including storefront windows, on electronic display boards and even both static and flashing billboards. Even Thursday morning, on the jobs section of the Rome Floyd Chamber’s website, 152 options are posted. Finding — and retaining — workers remains a challenge for small business, especially those in restaurant and hospitality trades in our area.
ROME, GA
AccessAtlanta

How you can take a cross-country train route from Atlanta

During your next vacation, why not let someone else drive while you kick back and relax?. If you’re planning a road trip this summer, but would rather avoid the hefty price of gas, consider letting Amtrak drive by using the Crescent Route, the only major rail line that runs through Atlanta. The train route operates from New York City to New Orleans and includes stops in Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington D.C., Charlotte and Birmingham.
ATLANTA, GA
hometownheadlines.com

Obituaries: Grace Brinson, Mr. Charley Randle Gentry, Mrs. Virginia Ann Phinazee, Ms. Evelyn Smith.

Mrs. Virginia Ann Phinazee, age 79, of Rome, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at a local healthcare facility. Mrs. Phinazee was born in Rome, Georgia on September 8, 1942, daughter of the late Lewis Randolph Freeman and the late Willie Louise Dudley Freeman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joe Monroe Phinazee, by a daughter, Tina Louise Phinazee, and by a brother, Glen Lewis Freeman. Mrs. Phinazee was a homemaker and was a member of East Rome Baptist Church.
ROME, GA
11Alive

Longtime Atlanta meteorologist Johnny Beckman dies

ATLANTA — A beloved longtime Atlanta meteorologist has died. Johnny Beckman has passed away, his daughter shared on social media. He graced hundreds of thousands of screens during his 40-year career in the local television industry, according to his LinkedIn page. He died on Sunday. The metro Atlanta icon...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB-TV Atlanta

PHOTOS: Georgia's odd, unusual museums

Swan House at Atlanta History Center Georgia is home to lots of great museums...like the Swan House at the Atlanta History Center. (Jason Hales/Atlanta History Center)
ATLANTA, GA
Sports
eastcobbnews.com

Cobb schools announce 2022 valedictorians and salutatorians

The Cobb County School District on Tuesday announced the Class of 2022 valedictorians and salutatorians, and students from East Cobb schools had some of the highest grade-point averages in the county. Overall, the valedictorians in the Cobb school district combined for an average GPA of about 4.7, with salutatorians just...
COBB, GA
hometownheadlines.com

Obituaries: Mr. Randy Lee Powell, Mr. Derricus J. Smith, Gertrude Walters.

Mr. Derricus J. Smith, age 21, of Rome transitioned May 21, 2022. The service will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Greater Christ Temple RPC on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Rome, GA. Interment will follow at Eastview Cemetery. F. K. Jones Funeral Home. Gertrude Walters,...
ROME, GA

