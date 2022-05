The rosters have been released for the 30th annual Mr. Basketball and 28th annual Miss Basketball Senior All Star games which are scheduled for June 5th at the UNK Health and Sports Center in Kearney. Several area athletes are among those on this year’s roster of players. The girls basketball showcase will feature five players from the KCNI/KBBN coverage area. The Blue team will be coached by John Rohde of SEM and will include Jaide Chandler of Anselmo-Merna and Faith Hernandez of SEM. The Red team will be coached by Brandon Rohr of Amherst and will include Megan Donegan of South Loup as well as Kailyn and Kya Scott of Broken Bow. The boys all star showcase will feature three players from the area. The Blue team will be coached by Connor Beranek of Wood River and will include Vince Eurek of Arcadia/Loup City. The Red team will be coached by Drew Billeter of Loomis and will include Dillon Critel of Burwell and Wyat Lambertson of Anselmo-Merna.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO