Update: Missing Benton woman found safe

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. Police say the victim was driving near the 3700 block of Hearne Avenue when a passing vehicle started firing shots. However, police weren't called until the victim's vehicle was near the 1700 block of Lakeshore Drive.
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department’s Traffic Unit, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police are joining efforts to conduct special operation targeting impaired drivers in west Shreveport Saturday, between 10:00 p.m., and 3:00am on May 29th. The Bossier Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana State Police...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are at the scene of a late-morning shooting on Hearne Avenue. Just before noon Sunday, SPD officers responded to shots fired call at a liquor store in the 5600 block of Hearne Avenue. When they arrived, officers were met with a shot-out front...
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish authorities and Louisiana State Police arrested a man after a standoff in The Colony subdivision on Benton Road north of Bossier City. State Police said it started when a trooper tried to stop Brandon Butler, 35, on a traffic violation. He led officers on...
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shootings near the fairgrounds left at least one person wounded Friday afternoon. A young male victim was found by a house on Regent Street near Prentiss. Police say he suffered a non-life-threatening leg wound. It's not known how he got to the neighborhood. But he was transported...
WINN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - New information released by Louisiana State Police reveals some details about Wednesday’s deputy-involved shooting in Winn Parish. According to a news release issued on May 26, the suspect killed in the incident was identified as Abe Banks, 53, of Jonesboro. LSP said Banks was...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Just about one week after a 13-year-old girl was killed in a police chase that stretched from Bossier City into Shreveport, family and friends united to honor her life Friday night. Brenda Adler was not wearing a seatbelt, according to authorities, when the Chevy Tahoe she...
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— On Thursday, May 26, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 617 south of LA Hwy. 838. Prince Sparks, 77 of Monroe passed away due to his injuries from the crash. According to a release, a preliminary investigation revealed that […]
CAMPTI, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the slaying of a man found shot to death on a Campti street Thursday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, dispatch received reports around 10:30 a.m. of a man lying at the end of Roberson...
GREENWOOD, La. - U.S. Highway 80 was shut down Friday while Caddo Parish deputies and Caddo Fire District 3 work on a fiery crash on Highway 80 at Interstate 20 west. During the same time period, Greenwood police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-20 east involving a motorcycle and 18-wheeler that left one person dead.
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A portion of U.S. Highway 80 in west Shreveport is shutdown following a fiery crash that happened on the afternoon of Friday, May 27. The crash took place just before noon at Hwy. 80 at I-20. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies quickly discovered two vehicles were on fire and third vehicle was destroyed. Initial investigation revealed a gray pickup truck was driving eastbound when it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another pickup head-on. Then, a third vehicle crashed into the back of the second truck.
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An arrest affidavit revealed more details of the violent murder of a Tyler mother of four. 40-year-old Jaci Wilkerson was found dead at The Lodge Apartment Complex on South Broadway, across the street from Rose Hill Cemetery on May 25. David Thompson later turned himself in to police in connection to […]
On May 24, 2022 Bossier City Fire Department responded to the 1600 block of Joey in. reference to a possible fire, upon arrival while combating the structural fire the responding fire. personal discovered two deceased persons later identified as Craig Stewart 35 and Christopher. Dillard 26. Bossier City Police then...
JEFFERSON, TX --- Several railroad intersections in downtown Jefferson are blocked after a train partially derailed Saturday May, 28 around 3 p.m. Jefferson Police Chief Florentino Perez said a car in the middle of a Kansas City Southern train went off the rails in the downtown part of the city at about 3 p.m., causing a section of the rails to buckle. He said the front and back ends of the train are still on the tracks.
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man has been arrested and charged with the deaths of two others after an apartment fire in Bossier City early Tuesday morning. Demarquez Quintavious Walpool was arrested late Tuesday night and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Police found the bodies of...
BREAKING: The body of an adult male has been recovered from the water at the Prairion Bayou Rec Area in Ouachita Parish. According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the drowning was reported on Saturday, The victim has been identified as Adarion James Holiday of Monroe. Autopsy results are pending, OPSO said.
Hats off to the proud men and women who serve and protect the public with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office! What you'll find below are the mugshots, arrest dates, and charges filed against 24 folks arrested by the BPSO between May 21st and May 25th of 2022. The charges levied...
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Visitors of Alex Smith Park in Miller County, Arkansas will now be able to enjoy enhanced recreational opportunities. Park volunteers and county leaders not only highlighted improvements to the park, but also made dedications Friday in honor of two fallen Miller County Deputies and two local conservationists.
NATCHITOCHES, La. – A tree fell on a rent house on Second Street Tuesday night during the thunderstorms that passed through the ArkLaTex. Mia Claire Huffman, one of the renters, said that she has lived there for three years while attending Northwestern State University. “It sucks that for my...
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A female inmate’s death at the Gregg County Jail has sparked an investigation from the Texas Rangers. According to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, staff at the North Jail found a woman unresponsive in her cell at 10:45 p.m. Thursday night. EMS was called to the cell block and she […]
