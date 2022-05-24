ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, LA

Update: Missing Benton woman found safe

KTBS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENTON, La. -- Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office say a Benton woman has...

www.ktbs.com

KTBS

Victim shot in hand during overnight shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. Police say the victim was driving near the 3700 block of Hearne Avenue when a passing vehicle started firing shots. However, police weren't called until the victim's vehicle was near the 1700 block of Lakeshore Drive.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport and Bossier City Police to hold safety checkpoint

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department’s Traffic Unit, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police are joining efforts to conduct special operation targeting impaired drivers in west Shreveport Saturday, between 10:00 p.m., and 3:00am on May 29th. The Bossier Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana State Police...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Man arrested after standoff in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish authorities and Louisiana State Police arrested a man after a standoff in The Colony subdivision on Benton Road north of Bossier City. State Police said it started when a trooper tried to stop Brandon Butler, 35, on a traffic violation. He led officers on...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

One wounded in possible rolling gun battle near fairgrounds

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shootings near the fairgrounds left at least one person wounded Friday afternoon. A young male victim was found by a house on Regent Street near Prentiss. Police say he suffered a non-life-threatening leg wound. It's not known how he got to the neighborhood. But he was transported...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KNOE TV8

Nursing home ‘disturbance’ preceded fatal deputy-involved shooting

WINN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - New information released by Louisiana State Police reveals some details about Wednesday’s deputy-involved shooting in Winn Parish. According to a news release issued on May 26, the suspect killed in the incident was identified as Abe Banks, 53, of Jonesboro. LSP said Banks was...
WINN PARISH, LA
KSLA

Balloon release held for 13-year-old killed in police chase

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Just about one week after a 13-year-old girl was killed in a police chase that stretched from Bossier City into Shreveport, family and friends united to honor her life Friday night. Brenda Adler was not wearing a seatbelt, according to authorities, when the Chevy Tahoe she...
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Fatal crash in Ouachita Parish claims life of Monroe man

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— On Thursday, May 26, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 617 south of LA Hwy. 838. Prince Sparks, 77 of Monroe passed away due to his injuries from the crash. According to a release, a preliminary investigation revealed that […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KTAL

Man found shot to death on Campti Street; NPSO investigating

CAMPTI, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the slaying of a man found shot to death on a Campti street Thursday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, dispatch received reports around 10:30 a.m. of a man lying at the end of Roberson...
CAMPTI, LA
KNOE TV8

Two crashes in west Caddo Parish causing traffic headache; 1 fatality confirmed

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A portion of U.S. Highway 80 in west Shreveport is shutdown following a fiery crash that happened on the afternoon of Friday, May 27. The crash took place just before noon at Hwy. 80 at I-20. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies quickly discovered two vehicles were on fire and third vehicle was destroyed. Initial investigation revealed a gray pickup truck was driving eastbound when it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another pickup head-on. Then, a third vehicle crashed into the back of the second truck.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Affidavit: Tyler man murdered mother of four with machete

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An arrest affidavit revealed more details of the violent murder of a Tyler mother of four. 40-year-old Jaci Wilkerson was found dead at The Lodge Apartment Complex on South Broadway, across the street from Rose Hill Cemetery on May 25. David Thompson later turned himself in to police in connection to […]
TYLER, TX
bossierpress.com

Investigation continues regarding two bodies found in Bossier City this morning

On May 24, 2022 Bossier City Fire Department responded to the 1600 block of Joey in. reference to a possible fire, upon arrival while combating the structural fire the responding fire. personal discovered two deceased persons later identified as Craig Stewart 35 and Christopher. Dillard 26. Bossier City Police then...
KTBS

Train derailed in Jefferson, TX

JEFFERSON, TX --- Several railroad intersections in downtown Jefferson are blocked after a train partially derailed Saturday May, 28 around 3 p.m. Jefferson Police Chief Florentino Perez said a car in the middle of a Kansas City Southern train went off the rails in the downtown part of the city at about 3 p.m., causing a section of the rails to buckle. He said the front and back ends of the train are still on the tracks.
JEFFERSON, TX
KTAL

Men found in Bossier apartment fire identified, arrest made

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man has been arrested and charged with the deaths of two others after an apartment fire in Bossier City early Tuesday morning. Demarquez Quintavious Walpool was arrested late Tuesday night and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Police found the bodies of...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KNOE TV8

Body recovered from water in Ouachita Parish

BREAKING: The body of an adult male has been recovered from the water at the Prairion Bayou Rec Area in Ouachita Parish. According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the drowning was reported on Saturday, The victim has been identified as Adarion James Holiday of Monroe. Autopsy results are pending, OPSO said.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
K945

Check Out the Bossier Parish Mugshot Round-Up for May 21st – 25th

Hats off to the proud men and women who serve and protect the public with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office! What you'll find below are the mugshots, arrest dates, and charges filed against 24 folks arrested by the BPSO between May 21st and May 25th of 2022. The charges levied...
KTBS

Miller County hosts dedication ceremony for Smith Park

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Visitors of Alex Smith Park in Miller County, Arkansas will now be able to enjoy enhanced recreational opportunities. Park volunteers and county leaders not only highlighted improvements to the park, but also made dedications Friday in honor of two fallen Miller County Deputies and two local conservationists.
MILLER COUNTY, AR
KTBS

Tree heavily damages house during overnight storm in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. – A tree fell on a rent house on Second Street Tuesday night during the thunderstorms that passed through the ArkLaTex. Mia Claire Huffman, one of the renters, said that she has lived there for three years while attending Northwestern State University. “It sucks that for my...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Woman’s death at Gregg County jail under investigation

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A female inmate’s death at the Gregg County Jail has sparked an investigation from the Texas Rangers. According to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, staff at the North Jail found a woman unresponsive in her cell at 10:45 p.m. Thursday night. EMS was called to the cell block and she […]

