Update: Missing Benton woman found safe

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A portion of U.S. Highway 80 in west Shreveport is shutdown following a fiery crash that happened on the afternoon of Friday, May 27. The crash took place just before noon at Hwy. 80 at I-20. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies quickly discovered two vehicles were on fire and third vehicle was destroyed. Initial investigation revealed a gray pickup truck was driving eastbound when it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another pickup head-on. Then, a third vehicle crashed into the back of the second truck.

CADDO PARISH, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO