UD has blueprint for clean electricity

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland has received a $989,000 settlement from the Ford Motor Company as part of a multistate complaint alleging the automaker made misleading claims about some of its vehicles, Attorney General Brian Frosh said.
Prosecutors in Maryland, Oregon, Texas, Illinois, Vermont and Arizona said the automaker falsely advertised the fuel economy of 2013–2014 C-Max hybrids and the payload capacity of 2011–2014 Super Duty pickup trucks.
“Ford bragged about the fuel efficiency of its C-Max vehicles and about the payload capacity of its Super Duty pickup trucks. We were convinced, after our investigation, that Ford’s claims were false and misleading,” said Frosh.
Attorneys general of 35 additional states and jurisdictions joined in the settlement.
After running an ad suggesting the C-Max could outperform a Toyota Prius, Ford had to revise down the miles-per-gallon rating its hybrid achieved.
Prosecutors also allege the automaker calculated the payload capacity of its Super Duty trucks using a configuration that did not include a spare wheel, tire and jack, full center flow console and radio.
“Although advertised as available to all customers, only fleet customers could order the trucks with the special configuration,” Frosh’s office said.
