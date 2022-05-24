ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

UD has blueprint for clean electricity

By Dr. Ted Spickler
Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Diann Corsnitz wrote a letter to the editor April 29, asking why Delaware does not seem to have offshore wind rights when Maryland does. On April 19, the Cape Gazette published an article by Chris Flood describing a University of Delaware study on how to execute plans for a new wind...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Offshore wind farms are in federal waters

A recent letter to the editor writer expressed her concerns about offshore wind, which I think are worth exploring. She wonders: "Why does Delaware not have the rights to determine the use of its own offshore waters?” The answer is because the proposed wind farms are not in Delaware's own offshore waters. The wind farms are in federal waters, farther out, so the federal government, now headed by our own President Joe Biden, is all in favor of offshore wind farms to cut pollution and curb climate change. The federal government, which is all of us, gets to decide. And lots of regular people like me in Delaware also support offshore wind, because it is predicted to save us money, create good jobs and save the planet.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Carney Extends Delaware's Public Health Emergency Another 30 Days

WILMINGTON, Del.– Gov. John Carney on Thursday extended Delaware's public health emergency order another 30 days. The extension allows the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “Positive cases are increasing here in Delaware and it’s important people stay one step ahead of...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

It’s time for Delaware to consider referendums

Gov. John Carney has chosen to veto a bill legalizing marijuana in Delaware. By law, that’s his decision. But the General Assembly has the option to override him with two-thirds votes in both the House and Senate. In response to Carney’s veto decision, Rep. Ed Osienski, D-Newark, says Carney...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Three Delaware Counties Each Offer Unique Features

One of the most important conversations we have with clients who are searching for new homes focuses on both the types of architectural features they love and how they really want to spend their leisure time. Nights at the theatre or days on the beach? Pickleball or golf? Container gardening...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 5/27/22

DNREC announces beach access closures due to storm damage. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced May 26 that multiple Delaware State Parks drive- and walk-on crossings will be closed this Memorial Day weekend due to widespread erosion along Delaware’s coastline from a May 8 nor’easter causing unsafe drop-offs where the crossings meet the beach. Also, very little beach is available for drive-on surf fishing even during low tide at the closed locations.
LEWES, DE
delaware.gov

Governor Carney Terminates Limited State of Emergency in Kent County

WILMINGTON, Del. — Governor John Carney on Wednesday terminated the limited State of Emergency in Kent County put in place on Monday, May 23 due to the barge fire occurring in the Delaware Bay. “First responders fought the fires and successfully kept our community and our environment safe,” said...
KENT COUNTY, DE
shoredailynews.com

Millions of chickens, millions of dollars

About 567 million chickens produced 4.2 billion pounds of “shelf- and table-ready chicken” and generated a record $4.2 billion in wholesale value last year on the Delmarva Peninsula, a Delmarva Chicken Association report stated. And according to an economic impact study made by John Dunham & Associates, the...
MARYLAND STATE
Person
Caesar Rodney
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Biggest Lakes in Delaware

Delaware, the United States‘ second-smallest state, occupies the Delmarva Peninsula, a vast peninsula on the East Coast. It’s a long, narrow state with only three counties – the most developed being New Castle County in the north. The state’s total area is only 513,335 hectares (1,982 mi²), significantly less than Atlanta. The state’s shoreline runs the length of the east side, while Maryland borders it on the west.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

DNREC announces two new names for leadership roles

Secretary Shawn M. Garvin announced changes May 17 to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s leadership structure, selecting Steven Smailer as new director of DNREC’s Division of Water and naming Kim Siegel as chief of staff within DNREC’s Office of the Secretary. Smailer succeeds...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

History Lives on at Fort Miles

The years I spent in the U.S. Air Force were some of the best – and most interesting – of my life. They also built experiences that help me connect with so many folks who are moving to Delaware following careers in the military. I think most of us follow current events like those taking place in Ukraine and other areas where there are conflicts with a special eye based on what we learned, and especially deep pride in our NATO forces and in all Americans who serve in dangerous places worldwide.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Public health emergency extended for 11th time

Gov. John Carney formally extended the Public Health Emergency order May 26 for another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “Positive cases are increasing here in Delaware and it’s important people stay one step ahead of COVID-19,” Carney...
DELAWARE STATE
abc27 News

Electric in PA increasing up to 45% beginning June 1

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is warning consumers that most utilities will be adjusting their prices for electricity generation as high as 45 percent. On June 1, many non-shopping (default service) customers will see “sharp increases” in their electric bills ranging between 6 percent and 45 percent depending on their […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cape Gazette

Right guard

Insightful, thought-provoking cartoons based upon happenings in Delaware's Cape Region. Check back twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday, to see the latest cartoon published in the Cape Gazette.
DELAWARE STATE
WTOP

How you can cash in by finding tagged snakeheads in Maryland

Attention Maryland fishers: If you harvest a northern snakehead from state waters, you might be eligible for a gift card worth up to $200. State and federal wildlife managers are placing yellow or blue tags on up to 500 northern snakeheads in Maryland waters. It’s part of an effort to gauge population growth for the species, which both the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have seen spreading through the upper Chesapeake Bay.
MARYLAND STATE
delaware.gov

Delaware Will Issue Monthly Emergency Benefits On May 26

NEW CASTLE (May 25, 2022) – The Delaware Division of Social Services will issue emergency benefits for May to eligible households as part of the State’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Benefits will be issued as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and...
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware lawmaker apologizes after offensive suicide remark

Rep. John Kowalko, D-Newark, said Tuesday night “gun worshipers” should “stick the barrel of your piece in your mouth.”  A casual observer may assume he was responding to a post about Tuesday’s mass shooting in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. In reality, Kowalko was talking about people who don’t want to wear masks despite the number of COVID-19 cases ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Baltimore

MD Receives $989K Settlement From Ford Over False Advertising Claims

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland has received a $989,000 settlement from the Ford Motor Company as part of a multistate complaint alleging the automaker made misleading claims about some of its vehicles, Attorney General Brian Frosh said. Prosecutors in Maryland, Oregon, Texas, Illinois, Vermont and Arizona said the automaker falsely advertised the fuel economy of 2013–2014 C-Max hybrids and the payload capacity of 2011–2014 Super Duty pickup trucks. “Ford bragged about the fuel efficiency of its C-Max vehicles and about the payload capacity of its Super Duty pickup trucks. We were convinced, after our investigation, that Ford’s claims were false and misleading,” said Frosh. Attorneys general of 35 additional states and jurisdictions joined in the settlement. After running an ad suggesting the C-Max could outperform a Toyota Prius, Ford had to revise down the miles-per-gallon rating its hybrid achieved. Prosecutors also allege the automaker calculated the payload capacity of its Super Duty trucks using a configuration that did not include a spare wheel, tire and jack, full center flow console and radio. “Although advertised as available to all customers, only fleet customers could order the trucks with the special configuration,” Frosh’s office said.
MARYLAND STATE

