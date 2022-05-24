UD has blueprint for clean electricity

A recent letter to the editor writer expressed her concerns about offshore wind, which I think are worth exploring. She wonders: "Why does Delaware not have the rights to determine the use of its own offshore waters?” The answer is because the proposed wind farms are not in Delaware's own offshore waters. The wind farms are in federal waters, farther out, so the federal government, now headed by our own President Joe Biden, is all in favor of offshore wind farms to cut pollution and curb climate change. The federal government, which is all of us, gets to decide. And lots of regular people like me in Delaware also support offshore wind, because it is predicted to save us money, create good jobs and save the planet.

