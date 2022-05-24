Gonioscopy-assisted Transluminal Trabeculotomy (GATT) combined phacoemulsification surgery: Outcomes at a 2-year follow-up

Schizophrenia (SCZ) and bipolar disorder (BPD) are associated with abnormal expression of immune-related factors (IRFs), which have been proposed as biomarkers of either disease diagnosis (trait markers) or treatment (state markers). However, the state markers have been found to be less reproducible than the trait markers in previous studies. In the current study, we focused on the changes of IRFs in blood of SCZ and BPD patients receiving monotherapy. SCZ (N"‰="‰49) and BPD (N"‰="‰49) Chinese patients were recruited at acute episode and followed for 9 to 51 days until remission. Blood samples were collected at two state-points, acute state before treatment and remission state after treatment. A total of 41 IRFs in plasma were quantified by the Luminex assay. After adjusting covariates, we found four cytokines or cytokine receptors were significantly increased at remission when compared to acute episode in all the patients, including CD30, BAFF, CCL20, and CXCL10 (Bonferroni corrected p"‰<"‰0.05). CD30 and BAFF were consistently increased in both SCZ and BPD while the increase of CCL20 was only observed in BPD but not SCZ when analyzing the two disorders separately. CXCL10 change was not significant in either SCZ or BPD alone. The changes of these four factors were correlated with each other, but not with clinical features. CD30 concentration in the BPD acute state was correlated with sleep quality (Spearman's rs"‰="‰0.365, Bonferroni corrected p"‰<"‰0.05). Overall, we found that four factors (CD30, BAFF, CCL20, and CXCL10) might be associated with treatment of psychosis.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO