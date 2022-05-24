Dallas Edward “Eddie” Westfall Jr.

Ilif “Jack” Hess of Dresden, Ohio, formerly of New Haven, W.Va., passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022. Funeral, 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, with Rev. Donald Dye officiating. Burial, Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Letart, with military honors. Visitation, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.
Jason Brent Tilton, 45, of Marietta, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Monday, May 23, 2022. Funeral, 1 p.m. Saturday, Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with his grandfather, Larry Tilton officiating. Burial, Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Paula Charlene Konz, 34, of Vincent, passed away May 22, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Graveside services, 11 a.m. Saturday, Fairview Cemetery, Belpre. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.
George Woodrow Harlow Jr., 79, of Marietta, passed away at 3:15 a.m., Tuesday at his home. Memorial service with military honors, 11 a.m. Thursday, June 9 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Visitation, 9 – 11 a.m. Thursday June 9 at the funeral home.
Jeffrey M. “Jeff” “Lynyrd” Amos, 62, of Vienna, passed away on Thursday at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center with his wife by his side. Arrangements are pending at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna.
Mary Lou (Cole) Keefer, born December 21, 1946, to William and Dorothy (Gorrell) Cole, departed her earthly home for her mansion in Heaven on May 23, 2022. Memorial service, 1 p.m., Sunday, Shatto Tabernacle Church, 1235 Shatto Road, Ripley, with Pastor Doug Mitchell officiating. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.castofuneralhome.com.
Royce “Roy” Wade Travis, 74, of Belpre, died May 4, 2022, at the Washington County Home in Marietta. A memorial service will be held 3 pm Saturday May 28, 2022 at the family’s residence, 2197 Indian Run Road, Marietta, OH, 45750. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.
Terrence Edwin Mills Jr. (TJ), 26, was cruelly taken away from us on May 17, 2022. TJ was born June 13, 1995, at St. Joseph Hospital in Parkersburg. TJ loved his family and friends. In his short years of life, he made many meaningful friendships and cared deeply for others. He was always joking around and loved making people laugh. TJ specifically loved spending time with his niece and nephews. He had a love for music, fishing, and walking the trails at Fort Boreman. Whenever he walked into a room, his smile would light it up.
Richard “Dick” McAllister passed away at Cedar Grove Assisted Living, Parkersburg, WV, on Saturday, May 21st 2022, where his wife Peggy still resides. Dick is survived by his wife of 70 years Peggy, his three children; Debby (John) Pitner of Vienna, WV; Mike McAllister of Williamstown, WV and Rick (Denise) McAllister of Tampa, FL.
Douglas Ray Hollister, 42, of Ellenboro, West Virginia, died suddenly at home on May 23, 2022. Doug was born February 11, 1980, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Donald Wilkison Jr. and Melissa Wilkison. He graduated from Parkersburg High School in 2000 before enlisting in the Marine Corps and going off to boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island in South Carolina.
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Williamstown Police Department released the following reports on May 20:. * Susan Smith, 67, Williamstown, was cited for public intoxication on Oakwood Avenue.May 13:. * Officers responded to multiple complaints of a pit bull running loose that had entered a residence on Columbia Avenue. The pit...
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Police Department released the following reports on May 25:. * Ishmeil Ward, 27, of Parkersburg was arrested on a bench warrant. * Timothy Lester, 29, of Parkersburg was arrested for burglary. * Cory Patterson, 33, of Parkersburg, was arrested on a capias. * Mariah Knight,...
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on May 24:. * Ronald Lee Deem Jr., 48, Parkersburg, was arraigned on charges of fleeing on foot, obstruction, being a fugitive from Washington County on charges of domestic violence, arson, assault of a peace officer and four counts of violation of a protective order. He is being held on no bond.
ELIZABETH — The Big Island Run Church Car, Motorcycle and Rat Rod Show will be held 9 a.m. June 11, rain date June 18, at 193 MeadowView Lane, Elizabeth. Registration is $15 and starts at 9 a.m. Trophies and awards for cars, motorcycles and rat rod’s, Best of Show, Preacher’s Pick and People’s Choice. For more information, call 304-275-6634, 304-488-3970, 304-275-1105 or 304-273-9124 Proceeds go toward church youth and the Activity Building.
PARKERSBURG — A bass boat passed Thursday under the Memorial Bridge where Parkersburg Bridge Partners has undertaken a $50 million rehabilitation project. The company recently held a kick off to mark the start of construction in an event attended by the mayors of Parkersburg, Belpre and Marietta. (Photo by Art Smith)
MARIETTA — The Memorial Health Foundation’s 23rd annual Selby General Hospital Golf Outing at the Marietta Country Club raised $55,516, the foundation reported. The May 16 outing featured 28 teams, the largest in the 23-year history of the event, and was kicked off by a pre-round speech by Memorial Health System President and CEO Scott Cantley.
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg-Wood County Public Library Spring History Scavenger Hunt, Pioneers South of the Little Kanawha River, will be held from 1-6 p.m. June 9-12. Hunters may start their hunt at any location they choose. Hunters may also hunt at one or two locations a day, then another location on another day, or all three locations in one day.
