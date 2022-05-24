Music In The Park - Sunday, May 22nd, 2022 - Roosevelt Park, Bessemer - Sponsored by Alabama Rep. Louise Alexander Candidate For The Democratic Nomination For Alabama State Senate District 19 On May 24, 2022

Eddie Vines is a former Jefferson county Judge and currently serves as President of Faith Fortress Ministries. It’s been said that God created man in his own image, and man has been trying to return the favor ever since. As time goes by human beings are increasingly less willing to accept God as the moral lawgiver of the universe who decides what is right and wrong and holds us accountable. Many deny the existence of God outright while others attempt to re-make him into a type of deity who holds the same values as modern America. Many today embrace the parts of the Bible that speak of forgiveness and grace but have contempt for any passages that condemn behaviors that have become accepted by the cultural mainstream. It isn’t uncommon today to hear people make such statements as “I don’t like the God of the Old Testament because he is violent, homophobic, misogynistic, and intolerant.” This type of thinking is an indication of the backward way we have come to view biblical morality.

