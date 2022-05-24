ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer, AL

Music In The Park - Sunday, May 22nd, 2022 - Roosevelt Park, Bessemer - Sponsored by Alabama Rep. Louise Alexander Candidate For The Democratic Nomination For Alabama State Senate District 19 On May 24, 2022

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic In The Park - Sunday, May 22nd, 2022 - Roosevelt Park, Bessemer - Sponsored by Alabama Rep. Louise Alexander Candidate For The Democratic Nomination For Alabama State Senate District 19 On May 24, 2022. Campaign Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/LouiseAlexanderForStateSenateDistrict19....

2022 Rock Creek Baseball Closing Ceremonies & Parade (over 50 pictures)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Omar Chapman Named New Director Of Bessemer Public Library

Omar Chapman is the new Director of the Bessemer Public Library. A native of Bessemer, Al, he has a passion for his hometown and the public library in which he patronized in his early years as a student. After graduating from Mcadory High School, Omar earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering (BSEE) from Alabama A&M University. He began his career with the Bessemer Public Library in 2014 and has operated in many capacities to ensure the continued growth of the Bessemer Public Library. Omar believes that education is a key factor to developments in literacy and that libraries play a critical role in the educational process. To further pursue his mission to provide equitable resources to the community and library, he obtained a Master’s of Science degree in Library Science (MLS) from North Carolina Central University. Omar is a proud two-time HBCU graduate and encourages others to pursue all educational opportunities for advancement.
BESSEMER, AL
Missouri to send eight track and field athletes to Eugene

After three athletes booked their tickets to Eugene, Oregon, on both Thursday and Friday, two more Missouri athletes qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Saturday. Sophomore Mara Häusler finished fifth and junior Arianna Fisher tied for seventh in the triple jump as both athletes qualified in the event. Heusler jumped a season-best 44 feet, six inches, while Fisher jumped 44-½ inch. Texas freshman Ackelia Smith won the event at 46-2½.
EUGENE, OR
Re-making God in Man’s Image

Eddie Vines is a former Jefferson county Judge and currently serves as President of Faith Fortress Ministries. It’s been said that God created man in his own image, and man has been trying to return the favor ever since. As time goes by human beings are increasingly less willing to accept God as the moral lawgiver of the universe who decides what is right and wrong and holds us accountable. Many deny the existence of God outright while others attempt to re-make him into a type of deity who holds the same values as modern America. Many today embrace the parts of the Bible that speak of forgiveness and grace but have contempt for any passages that condemn behaviors that have become accepted by the cultural mainstream. It isn’t uncommon today to hear people make such statements as “I don’t like the God of the Old Testament because he is violent, homophobic, misogynistic, and intolerant.” This type of thinking is an indication of the backward way we have come to view biblical morality.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Movies At Bessemer Premiere Cinema 14 Promenade for the Weekend of May 27, 2022

Top Gun : Maverick (PG - 13) After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot. Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.
BESSEMER, AL

