ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suisun City, CA

Suisun City police arrest man in connection with hit-and-run death of 15-year-old

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=205KIY_0foIjuLD00

SUISUN CITY – Police in Suisun City have arrested a man suspected in the hit-and-run death of a 15-year-old boy on May 15.

Clarence Earl Johnson, 58, of Fairfield, was arrested on Monday for the death of James Rabara, Jr. Rabara was struck in the early morning hours of May 15 on State Route 12 at Emperor Drive and the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Johnson was arrested without incident and booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run resulting in death or injury, police said.

"The Suisun City Police Department continues to send condolences to the Rabara Family during this difficult time," the department said on Facebook on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Woman stabbed in San Rafael; suspect arrested after high-speed chase

SAN RAFAEL -- A 55-year-old woman is expected to survive multiple stab wounds she suffered early Wednesday in San Rafael, allegedly at the hands of a man police arrested later that morning after a high-speed pursuit. San Rafael police responded to a 5:40 a.m. 911 call from the victim to the 600 block of Woodbine Drive. Officers found the woman with multiple stab wounds and she was taken to a local hospital where she is expected to survive. Officers identified the victim as 24-year-old Nicholas Wambach, who is related to the victim and is a resident of Valley Springs. At...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Palo Alto Police arrest 2 teenagers in connection with assault, robbery

PALO ALTO (CBS SF/BCN) – Palo Alto Police arrested two 17-year-old suspects believed to have carried out an assault and robbery Tuesday afternoon in Palo Alto.Police responded to a 4:19 p.m. report of a robbery in the 600 block of Georgia Avenue in the city's Green Acres neighborhood, according to police.One of the suspects allegedly repeatedly punched the victim, another juvenile, and took his mobile phone before getting into the passenger seat of a car and fleeing the scene.An alert bystander who witnessed what he described to police as an unprovoked attack took a photo of the vehicle as it drove away and called police.Officers found the vehicle and the suspects at about 6:10 p.m. in the 600 block of Gilman Street. The victim's mobile phone was found inside the vehicle.The two 17-year-old suspects -- one from East Palo Alto and the other from Mountain View -- were arrested on suspicion of strong-arm robbery. Police have not released the names of the suspects because they are juveniles.
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police chase follows iPhone robbery at Santa Rosa store; suspect jailed

SANTA ROSA -- A man who allegedly robbed multiple iPhones from a store in Santa Rosa was arrested after a high-speed police chase Wednesday.The theft happened at the AT&T store on the 2100 block of Santa Rosa Ave., just east of U.S. Highway 101 and south of State Route 12. The suspect had reportedly fled the area in a black Honda SUV before officers arrived.On May 25, 2022, at around 7:50 p.m., Santa Rosa Police Officers were dispatched to the AT&T store in the 2100 block of Santa Rosa Avenue regarding a theft that had occurred of multiple iPhones. ...
SANTA ROSA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, CA
Suisun City, CA
Crime & Safety
Fairfield, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Suisun City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Man killed by gunfire in Oakland, police look for shooter

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man has died in Oakland after he was shot by an unknown suspect, Oakland police said. The man was killed Wednesday about 9:40 p.m. in the 8800 block of Birch Street, according to spokeswoman Candace Keas. Police were alerted to the shooting by ShotSpotter and when...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Police Still Trying To Identify 2 Suspects In Deadly February Shooting Outside South Side Market

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Detectives are still looking for leads in identifying the suspects involved in a deadly shooting outside a Stockton store earlier in the year. Stockton police say, back on Feb. 21, 34-year-old David Carlos was sitting in a car parked outside the South Side Market when he was shot several times. He was rushed to the hospital, but died from his injuries days later. Exactly why Carlos was targeted is unclear. While detectives say they have followed several solid leads, help is still needed to identify the two suspects caught on surveillance footage leading up to the shooting. One suspect had a distinctive hoodie with the logo “BBB” on the front. Few distinguishing details are available on the second suspect seen walking behind the first. On Wednesday, investigators released surveillance footage of the suspects in the hopes of jogging people’s memories. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call detectives at (209) 937-8377.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman stabbed in San Rafael; suspect arrested following chase to West Marin

SAN RAFAEL – Authorities arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in San Rafael and police pursuit in Marin County early Wednesday morning.According to San Rafael Police, officers responded to the 600 block of Woodbine Drive on reports of a stabbing around 5:40 a.m. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.The victim, identified as a 55-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.Police said they were able to quickly identify a 24-year-old suspect, who is related to the victim. The suspect had fled the scene in...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Violent Crime#State Route 12
CBS San Francisco

Fremont man dies days after fiery standoff with police, firefighters

FREMONT -- A man who threatened to open fire on police and firefighters outside his Fremont home as he attempted to burn the residence died at a hospital days after the end of an hours-long standoff, police said Thursday.The incident happened on May 20 at an apartment on the 46000 block of Winema Common just south of Mission Boulevard and west of Interstate Highway 880. Fremont police officers responded just after 9 a.m. to help the Fremont Fire Department with a fire that involved a person inside an apartment who didn't want to come out.Just before, a reporting party had...
FREMONT, CA
crimevoice.com

MAJOR VEHICLE VS. PEDESTRIAN COLLISION HIT AND RUN

Originally published as a Sutter Creek Police Department Facebook post – “On May 17, 2022 at approximately 8:35 pm, SCPD officers were dispatched to the area of Highway 49 and Valley View on a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. Initial information indicated that the 16 year old male...
SUTTER CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Search continues for Pearl Pinson, abducted Vallejo teen

It's been six years since Pear Pinson vanished on her way to school in Vallejo and her parents vowed to never give up their efforts to find her. Pinson was 15 when witnesses saw her dragged from a pedestrian path. They said she was injured and screaming. And no one has seen her since.
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 arrested in connection with East Palo Alto fatal park shooting

EAST PALO ALTO -- Two people were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at an East Palo Alto park last week, although the suspected shooter was still at large, police said.The May 17 shooting killed one person and injured three others at Jack Farrell Park, which was filled with families and children at the time. The deceased victim was identified as a cousin of Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.East Palo Alto police said Tuesday the two suspects arrested were on outstanding warrants. Neither was considered the homicide suspect, police said.The investigation has determined the shooting involved two groups of people shooting at each other in front of a large number of witnesses; nevertheless, police said there were few people who have come forward with information.The group Mothers Against Murder was offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooting suspect. Anyone with information on the incident was urged to contact East Palo Alto police at 650-409-6792 or at epa@tipnow.org.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Sacramento

Meth, Cocaine Among Drugs Found After Search Of Car Initially Pulled Over For Speeding In Rocklin

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A driver who was originally pulled over for speeding in Rocklin is now facing much more serious charges after a search found marijuana, cocaine, and meth in his car. The drugs and evidence of sales found inside the suspect’s car. (Credit: Rocklin Police Department) Rocklin police say, early Wednesday morning, an officer pulled over a speeding vehicle near Pacific Street and Midas Avenue. After going up to talk to the driver, however, the officer noticed other suspected violations that prompted a search of the car. Evidence of drug use, drug transportation and drug sales were found, police say. About one pound of meth was among the drugs seized. The driver, 53-year-old Sacramento resident Tuan Nguyen, was arrested and is facing numerous charges.
ROCKLIN, CA
CBS San Francisco

CHP arrest Vacaville man allegedly injuring officer in hit-and-run

BERKELEY (CBS SF/BCN) – The California Highway Patrol arrested a Vacaville man  early Tuesday morning after he allegedly hit a CHP officer and drove off, leaving the victim with major injuries, CHP officials said. Jimmy Jimenez, 21, is in Santa Rita Jail and was expected to arraigned Wednesday morning following the crash just after 12:45 a.m. Tuesday on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 just west of University Avenue in Berkeley. A CHP officer was on the left side of a disabled vehicle when Jimenez in a Dodge Ram truck sideswiped the officer's patrol vehicle and hit the officer outside helping the disabled motorist, according to the CHP. An officer inside the patrol vehicle and the disabled motorist escaped injury. The injured officer was taken to a trauma center. Jimenez allegedly drove away after hitting the officer. CHP officers located Jimenez on the shoulder of eastbound Highway 80 at Pinole Valley Road. He was uninjured and asleep in the driver's seat of the Dodge, according to the CHP.Jimenez was taken into custody and is being held on $95,000 bail, according to jail records.
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Off-duty Oakland police officer involved in non-fatal shooting near school

OAKLAND – Police in Oakland are investigating a non-fatal shooting Wednesday morning involving an off-duty OPD officer, authorities said. The shooting occurred just before 9:30 a.m. in the 800 block of 35th Street, two blocks from Hoover Elementary School. Initially there was no information regarding injuries or the circumstances surrounding the shooting from authorities.The public was asked to avoid the area after the incident. The school was placed on lockdown during the incident "out of an abundance of caution." It was later reopened.Police later confirmed that they were contacted regarding the shooting by the off-duty officer who said they "were...
OAKLAND, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn Police confirm body found on railroad tracks was missing at-risk adult

The Auburn Police Department confirmed Wednesday a body recovered from railroad tracks near Gum Lane on Tuesday evening was an at-risk individual, due to medical conditions, who was reported missing earlier in the day. The individual, identified only as Michael, was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. He was last seen at...
AUBURN, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
58K+
Followers
22K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy