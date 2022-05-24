ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dragon's Dogma 10th anniversary website raises a lot of questions

By Shaun Prescott
 3 days ago

Released in 2012, Dragon's Dogma was a brilliant, rough around the edges RPG with some really interesting ideas. Chief among those was the Pawn system, which let you customize party companions and then share them online to be levelled up by other players, and vice versa. Oh, and you could climb enemies mid-combat, Shadow of the Colossus-style. Oh, and you could also pick people up and throw them off cliffs.

A great game all round, and one hugely overdue for a sequel. The recent Netflix anime was proof enough that Capcom has plans for the series, but as of today, the official Dragon's Dogma website has received a special 10th Anniversary treatment. It's true: Dragon's Dogma released in May, 2012 (so did Soul Sacrifice, by the way, and where's its anniversary website?).

What's less clear is why Capcom would put so much effort into celebrating a mostly dormant series. There was a Dragon's Dogma MMO that never came west, and an anime that wrapped up in late 2020, but otherwise there's been nothing.

The most exciting possibility, of course, is that this treatment points to an imminent reveal for Dragon's Dogma 2, the eventual existence of which seems almost inevitable. Back in 2019, Dragon's Dogma and Devil May Cry creator Hideaki Itsuno said that a sequel to the former was on the cards, but that he and Capcom opted for Devil May Cry 5 instead.

Not only that, but Dragon's Dogma 2 was included in that infamous Nvidia leaked game list , which since its original November 2021 appearance, has been corroborated several times by actual announcements.

Or... it could just be another season of the anime, which would be nice, but where's Dragon's Dogma 2, Capcom? Please. Whatever happens, the Dragon's Dogma 10th Anniversary website is here if you want to take a look. May is very rapidly passing, so if Capcom does have an announcement up its sleeve, it'll probably happen this week or early next.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hideaki Itsuno
