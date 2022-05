WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you are looking for a volunteer opportunity this summer, look no further! Hospice of Wichita Falls has some great opportunities for you!. If you are interested, the summer training begins on Monday, June 13 and you can attend a session at 10 a.m. or 5:15 p.m.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO