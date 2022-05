Defeated Flames in five games to advance, will open on road. The Edmonton Oilers will play the Colorado Avalanche or St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference Final. Edmonton defeated the Calgary Flames 5-4 in overtime in Game 5 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday to win the best-of-7 second-round series. The No. 2 seed in the Pacific Division, the Oilers will start on the road against the Avalanche, the No. 1 seed in the Central Division, or the Blues, the No. 3 seed in the Central. Colorado leads that series 3-2 with Game 6 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Friday (8 p.m. ET; TNT, CBC, SN, TVAS).

NHL ・ 9 HOURS AGO