Summer Travel Tips with Kinga Philipps on Coast Live

By Coast Live
WTKR
 3 days ago

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - TV Host and Travel...

www.wtkr.com

WTKR

Slow Down Signs of Aging with Plexaderm on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.- Are you trying to hide under-eye bags or postponing an event because you're worried about fine lines and wrinkles? Scott DeFalco discusses how to get rid of these ugly flaws, raise your confidence, and improve your entire appearance. Presented by Plexaderm. 1 (800) 361-8395.
SKIN CARE
WTKR

One Shade Foundation that Works for All on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.- Lifestyle Expert Angie Bruse from Culler Beauty shows us a foundation that is for all shades of skin. Call 1-800-811-0547 or visit www.culler40.com to get 40% off Culler Beauty's "Ultimate Beauty Kit" and free shipping. Presented by Culler Beauty.
MAKEUP
WTKR

Advice for Dealing with Bad Credit on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Financial Wellness expert Justin Chastain from Southern Bank gives us a lesson on bad credit and ways to make it better. Money Matters offers financial wellness insights presented by Southern Bank. For more information visit southernbank.com/getwell.
PERSONAL FINANCE
WTKR

Workforce Council Helping People Get Hired on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.- The Hampton Roads Workforce Council has launched a new campaign to urge job searchers to return to the workforce. Katherine Henderson, from Hampton Roads Workforce Council, joins Coast Live to discuss "Let’s Go To Work!" and the HR Strong initiative. Upcoming Opportunities!. Welding Lab Open House.
PORTSMOUTH, VA

