Skin Care

Get a Bright Summer Smile with Power Swabs on Coast Live

By Coast Live
WTKR
 3 days ago

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Teeth that are yellow and...

www.wtkr.com

WTKR

One Shade Foundation that Works for All on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.- Lifestyle Expert Angie Bruse from Culler Beauty shows us a foundation that is for all shades of skin. Call 1-800-811-0547 or visit www.culler40.com to get 40% off Culler Beauty's "Ultimate Beauty Kit" and free shipping. Presented by Culler Beauty.
Washingtonian.com

The Foodie Travel Guide to Virginia’s Northern Neck: Where to Eat, Drink, and Stay

With 1,109 miles of shoreline along the Chesapeake Bay and the Rappahannock and Potomac rivers, the Northern Neck, a picturesque peninsula off the Virginia coast, is about a three-hour drive from DC. Its burgeoning food scene is defined as much by its watermen and their rich hauls as it is by the bounty from the farmers working this verdant stretch.
WTKR

Advice for Dealing with Bad Credit on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Financial Wellness expert Justin Chastain from Southern Bank gives us a lesson on bad credit and ways to make it better. Money Matters offers financial wellness insights presented by Southern Bank. For more information visit southernbank.com/getwell.
WTKR

"Be the Reason" Campaign on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Psychologist Dr. Andy Kahn and young actress Miya Roberson tell us all about the "Be the Reason" Campaign. The effort is focused on kids with learning and thinking differences and how parents can support them. Visit U.org/BeTheReason for more info. Presented by Understood.
WTKR

Retired Race Car Driver Danica Patrick on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.- With Summer just around the corner, life may get busy. Race car commentator and former driver Danica Patrick joins us on Coast Live to talk about her favorite go-to snacks, and the big race coming up Memorial Day weekend. Presented by Good Foods.
NBC12

Fish hatcheries set to reopen this Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has announced that all of its fish hatcheries will reopen to the public this Friday. Back in early 2021, the hatcheries were closed to the public in order to ensure the continuation of operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. DWR currently...

