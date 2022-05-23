Get a Bright Summer Smile with Power Swabs on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.- Lifestyle Expert Angie Bruse from Culler Beauty shows us a foundation that is for all shades of skin. Call 1-800-811-0547 or visit www.culler40.com to get 40% off Culler Beauty's "Ultimate Beauty Kit" and free shipping. Presented by Culler Beauty.
With 1,109 miles of shoreline along the Chesapeake Bay and the Rappahannock and Potomac rivers, the Northern Neck, a picturesque peninsula off the Virginia coast, is about a three-hour drive from DC. Its burgeoning food scene is defined as much by its watermen and their rich hauls as it is by the bounty from the farmers working this verdant stretch.
Buying your first home is supposed to be an exciting time. For Sarah Houck, its been anything but. She and her husband, an airman and Joint Base Langley Eustis, transferred from Germany earlier this year.
Dinosaurs are returning from extinction with The Jurassic Encounter in Northern Virginia. The outdoor walk-through dinosaur exhibit is the first of its kind at the Bull Run Events Center, home of the Annual Bull Run Festival of Lights, now through May 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Everyone loves...
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The average price for a gallon of gas in the United States was $4.59 Tuesday, with it being slightly better in Virginia at $4.46 — both of which were all-time highs ahead of the Memorial Day Weekend. This holiday hustle has some drivers considering a...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As people flock back outside, it’s always good to keep an eye out for ticks. Now, one of the most common is the Lone Star tick. Those who get bitten often develop a strange and serious allergy. Just one bite from the Lone Star tick...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources has announced that all of its fish hatcheries will reopen to the public this Friday. Back in early 2021, the hatcheries were closed to the public in order to ensure the continuation of operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. DWR currently...
Local officials have said investing in activities and opportunities for youth could help curb the root of the problem with teen crime. It's a notion the YMCA of South Hampton Roads is taking action on.
Two political figures determined to play to the base no matter what it costs them have filed lawsuits against book retailer Barnes & Noble, claiming (one specific Virginia Beach store, along with a Virginia Beach school) the company is marketing “obscene” books to kids. It’s all incredibly stupid....
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 29-mile stretch of I-64 that runs from Richmond down through Hampton Roads has only two lanes on each side, while other parts of the interstate are six lanes or more. The corridor is referred to as “the gap” because it’s where drivers have to hit...
