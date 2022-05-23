Organize Your Junk Drawer on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.- Lifestyle Expert Angie Bruse from Culler Beauty shows us a foundation that is for all shades of skin. Call 1-800-811-0547 or visit www.culler40.com to get 40% off Culler Beauty's "Ultimate Beauty Kit" and free shipping. Presented by Culler Beauty.
HAMPTON ROADS, Va.- Are you trying to hide under-eye bags or postponing an event because you're worried about fine lines and wrinkles? Scott DeFalco discusses how to get rid of these ugly flaws, raise your confidence, and improve your entire appearance. Presented by Plexaderm. 1 (800) 361-8395.
HAMPTON ROADS, VIRGINIA – The Children's Center is a local non-profit that provides daycare and early childhood education. Center Based Coordinator, La'Kisha Jones, joins Coast Live to discuss how you can join their team!. Presented By. The Children's Center.
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Financial Wellness expert Justin Chastain from Southern Bank gives us a lesson on bad credit and ways to make it better. Money Matters offers financial wellness insights presented by Southern Bank. For more information visit southernbank.com/getwell.
HAMPTON ROADS, Va.- The Hampton Roads Workforce Council has launched a new campaign to urge job searchers to return to the workforce. Katherine Henderson, from Hampton Roads Workforce Council, joins Coast Live to discuss "Let’s Go To Work!" and the HR Strong initiative. Upcoming Opportunities!. Welding Lab Open House.
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Many people spend 20 years establishing a career, but this week's Everyday Hero has devoted more than two decades helping to establish a variety of community outreach programs to aid the less fortunate. Carol Owen is nearly 80 years young, and the folks at Joy Ministries...
A candlelight vigil to honor George Floyd’s memory is scheduled for the second anniversary of the Black man’s killing. Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police officers on May 25, 2020. Activists planned the Wednesday vigil and a rally at the governor’s residence in St. Paul.
Beto O'Rourke, who is the Democrat running for governor in Texas, interrupted a press briefing about the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had finished commenting about mental health resources for the community and introduced the lieutenant governor when O'Rourke approached the table and began shouting.
Comments / 0