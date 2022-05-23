ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health Awareness Month on Coast Live

By Coast Live
WTKR
 3 days ago

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Olympic Gold Medalist Gail Devers and...

WTKR

E.D. Treatment Options on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Bridge Side offers a non-invasive way to treating E.D. that does not include drugs, injections, or surgery. Andrew Rinehart joins us with the details.
HEALTH
WTKR

Music helping veterans cope with mental health struggles

Bill Ferraro’s story is intensely individual. However, his inability to seek help is frighteningly familiar. . “I couldn’t even go outside and deal with people,” Ferraro said. “I did know that I was being withdrawn from everything, but it’s just like, I didn’t care. I didn’t care what I thought or what anybody else thought. I just wanted to be left alone.” 
RICHMOND, VA
WTKR

Workforce Council Helping People Get Hired on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.- The Hampton Roads Workforce Council has launched a new campaign to urge job searchers to return to the workforce. Katherine Henderson, from Hampton Roads Workforce Council, joins Coast Live to discuss "Let’s Go To Work!" and the HR Strong initiative. Upcoming Opportunities!. Welding Lab Open House.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Gail Devers
WTKR

Virginia Beach's Hicks uses running to combat multiple sclerosis

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Thomas Hicks is one of the nearly one million Americans battling multiple sclerosis. "They don't know how long I'll be able to walk," Hicks said of his prognosis. "I'm going to go blind, which I am blind in my left eye. I went blind four years ago and I'm going blind in my right eye."
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR

"Beach Buddies" with VBSPCA on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Mandi Kowaleski from Virginia Beach SPCA stops by Coast Live with adoptable dog "Ringo" to talk about the shelter’s new program “Beach Buddies," which allows you to take a shelter dog on an adventure for a day!. Visit vbspca.com/beach-buddies to sign up now!
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
#Hampton Roads
Virginia official says staffers are leaving mental health facilities to work at Chick-fil-A

At a meeting last week, Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel made an eye-opening remark about the state’s understaffed and overstressed mental health facilities. “We’re losing a lot of people to Chick-fil-A,” Littel told the General Assembly’s Joint Commission on Health Care. “And hopefully the budget...
WAVY News 10

2008 story: Hampton business has landlord issues.

2008 story: Hampton business has landlord issues. Downtown businesses look forward to Patriotic Festival …. Necklace holding child’s ashes stolen from Norfolk …. Chesapeake officer accused of rape also decertified. ‘Nobody asked for this’: Walmart’s ‘Juneteenth Ice …. Want to adopt? Peninsula animal shelter at capacity.
HAMPTON, VA

