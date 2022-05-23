Leo Cronkhite — PENDING

Carrie E. Ramer, 86, New Paris, died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at home. She was born Dec. 25, 1935. She married Marcus W. Ramer June 5, 1955; he preceded her in death. She is survived by five daughters, Kathleen (Charles) Ramer, New Paris, Connie (Enos) Rodes, Ligonier, Julia (Roy) Rodes, New Paris, Karla (Burnett) Martin, Bremen and Angela (Nelson) Nolt, Unity, Wis.; five sons, Darrell (Rachel) Ramer, Cazenovia, Wis., Nelson (Laura) Ramer, Nappanee, Dwight (Karen) Ramer, Ironside, Ore., Marcus “Lyle” (Barbara) Ramer, and Travis Ramer, both of Snover, Mich.; two foster daughters, Paulette Tramble, Duluth, Ga. and Tessie (James) Sherwood, Woodburn; and two foster sons, Jerry (Tammy) Miller, Fort Wayne and Greg (Taneth) Wetzel, Decker, Mich. She is also survived by 39 grandchildren; 109 great-grandchildren; five foster grandchildren; two step-granddaughters; two step-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carol (Ray) Eberly, Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa.

2 DAYS AGO