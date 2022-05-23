Leo Cronkhite — PENDING

Anna (Hunt) Powers, 89, Warsaw, died Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. She was born Nov. 10, 1932. She married David Beryl Powers Dec. 3, 2021; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Richard (Keiko Ichikawa), Niigata, Japan, and two grandsons. Deaton-Clemens...
Carol “Elaine” Nine, 79, Warsaw, died Monday, May 23, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. Born July 27, 1942, in Pierceton, Elaine was the daughter of Floyd and Bertha (Maguire) Atchison. She was united in marriage to Robert Nine Sr. Aug. 17, 1957, in Elkhart. He died in 1987.
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Freedom Rebar & Concrete Supply Inc. v. Cornerstone Homes, $1,477.37. Nephrology Associates of Northern Indiana P.C. v. Rogelio Gonzalez, $747.32. Collier’s Heating & Air v....
Benjamin “Ben” Robert Shafer, 77, formerly of Warsaw, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at his residence, Mancelona, Mich. He was born June 20, 1944. He married Linda Lyons Jan. 11, 1964; she preceded him in death. He married Karla Blake Aug. 19, 2011; she survives. He is also...
Howard L. Heckman Sr., 75, Rochester, died May 20, 2022, at Pulaski Memorial Hospital, Winamac. He was born Nov. 10, 1946. He married Kathy Monnier Dec. 17, 1966; she survives. He is also survived by his sons, Howard (Tina) Heckman II, Wheatfield and Joseph Heckman, Rochester; his brother, Charles (Kathy)...
Jon Christopher “Bones” Beverly, 48, Cosperville, died May 25, 2022, at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Jan. 21, 1974. He graduated from West Noble High School, Ligonier, in 1992. He is survived by his fiancé, Osie Tucker, Cosperville; his brother, Marty (Pauline) Abner, Cosperville; and his...
Wilbur Glenn Stroup, 93, Logansport, died Monday, May 23, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Logansport. He was born Oct. 31, 1928. He married Phyllis J. Davidson Dec. 23, 1950; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his two daughters, Barbara Wells, Phoenix, Ariz. and Sharon (Mike) Fry,...
Marilyn O’Keefe, 86, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in her home. She was born Oct. 6, 1936. She married Donald J. O’Keefe July 6, 1956; he survives. She enjoyed spending time in Plymouth. She took water aerobic classes at LifePlex and regularly ate with her friends at Symphony Family Restaurant.
Linda Lee Wysong, 75, Columbia City, formerly of South Whitley, died at 4:57 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born April 13, 1947. She is survived by her children, Gary Morgan, Panama City, Fla., Cindy (David) McDowell, Centerburg, Ohio, Jason Morgan, Tonia...
Wilfred D. Miller, 89, New Paris, died at 5:33 p.m. Sunday, May 22, 2022, at his home. He was born March 27, 1933. He married Alice C. (Krallman) Miller Sep. 1, 1956; she preceded him in death. He married Lois Winship Miller June 30, 2007; she survives. He is also...
Carrie E. Ramer, 86, New Paris, died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at home. She was born Dec. 25, 1935. She married Marcus W. Ramer June 5, 1955; he preceded her in death. She is survived by five daughters, Kathleen (Charles) Ramer, New Paris, Connie (Enos) Rodes, Ligonier, Julia (Roy) Rodes, New Paris, Karla (Burnett) Martin, Bremen and Angela (Nelson) Nolt, Unity, Wis.; five sons, Darrell (Rachel) Ramer, Cazenovia, Wis., Nelson (Laura) Ramer, Nappanee, Dwight (Karen) Ramer, Ironside, Ore., Marcus “Lyle” (Barbara) Ramer, and Travis Ramer, both of Snover, Mich.; two foster daughters, Paulette Tramble, Duluth, Ga. and Tessie (James) Sherwood, Woodburn; and two foster sons, Jerry (Tammy) Miller, Fort Wayne and Greg (Taneth) Wetzel, Decker, Mich. She is also survived by 39 grandchildren; 109 great-grandchildren; five foster grandchildren; two step-granddaughters; two step-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carol (Ray) Eberly, Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa.
Jennifer “Jenny” Rebecca Penrod, 48, North Manchester, died Dec. 6, 2021. She was born Jan. 11, 1973. She is survived by her mother, Ruth Anne (Strobel) Frieden. McKee Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Lenora E. (Stayton) Elder, 99, Plymouth, died Friday, May 20, 2022, in her home. She was born April 6, 1923. She married William “Bill” Elder Aug. 1, 1947; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Susanne Young, Plymouth; her sister, Janice (Harry) Hunsberger; her...
Janice K. Rhodes, 70, Roundtree, Ohio, formerly of Goshen, died Friday, May 20, at St. Rita’s Hospital, Lima, Ohio. She was born Aug. 23, 1951, in Goshen. She was married to Harry A. Rhodes. She is survived by her siblings, Nancy Pepper and John (Dawn) Marsh, both of Goshen,...
Linzie Mote Jr., 57, Cromwell, died May 21, 2022, at his home. He was born Aug. 15, 1964. He is survived by his daughter, Tiffany (Nicholas and Stacey) Mote, Kendallville; a son, Christopher Wade (Sherry) Mote, Albion; 10 grandchildren; a sister, Sarah (Richard) Evans, W.Va; and brothers, Ronald (Anya) Mote, W.Va. and Blaine Mote, Iowa.
Weldon Haggerty, 72, formerly of Milford, died May 22, 2022. He was born June 24, 1949. He is survived by three sisters, Beverly (James) Speicher, Sebring, Fla., Kerrie Schrock, Syracuse and Cathy (Darrell) Pelto, Syracuse. Eastlund Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Anita Marie Chalfant, 40, Wabash, died at 4:57 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at IU Health University Hospital, Indianapolis. She was born June 28, 1981. She is survived by her two children, Morgan Brock and Cole Unger; her parents, Greg and Becky Chalfant; her siblings, Riley Chalfant and Jasmine Chalfant; and her paternal grandparents, Robert and Carmalita Chalfant.
