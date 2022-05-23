Newport News Greek Festival on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Thomas Hicks is one of the nearly one million Americans battling multiple sclerosis. "They don't know how long I'll be able to walk," Hicks said of his prognosis. "I'm going to go blind, which I am blind in my left eye. I went blind four years ago and I'm going blind in my right eye."

