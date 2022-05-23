ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Newport News Greek Festival on Coast Live

By Coast Live
WTKR
 3 days ago

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.- Paula Detweiler from the Newport News Greek...

www.wtkr.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTKR

"Beach Buddies" with VBSPCA on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Mandi Kowaleski from Virginia Beach SPCA stops by Coast Live with adoptable dog "Ringo" to talk about the shelter’s new program “Beach Buddies," which allows you to take a shelter dog on an adventure for a day!. Visit vbspca.com/beach-buddies to sign up now!
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Newport News, VA
Newport News, VA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greek Festival#Greek Orthodox Church#Saints#Hampton Roads
WTKR

Virginia Beach's Hicks uses running to combat multiple sclerosis

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Thomas Hicks is one of the nearly one million Americans battling multiple sclerosis. "They don't know how long I'll be able to walk," Hicks said of his prognosis. "I'm going to go blind, which I am blind in my left eye. I went blind four years ago and I'm going blind in my right eye."
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
WAVY News 10

Unoccupied home catches fire in Kempsville area of VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — No one was hurt after an unoccupied home in the Kempsville area of Virginia Beach caught fire early Wednesday morning. The flames were so intense that firefighters had to use a ladder truck for an aerial attack. VBFD officials say it broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 5000 block […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy